Phillip Schofield’s wife Stephanie Lowe spoke for the first time after the TV host came out gay.

Stephanie, who has been married to Phillip for 27 years, met the presenter for This Morning and Dancing On Ice in the early 90s as a production assistant at the BBC.

They have two daughters, Molly and Ruby.

“We had the most emotionally painful time in our 27-year marriage,” Stephanie told the sun on Sunday.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Phil said: “With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have resigned myself to being gay.

“This has led to many heartbreaking conversations at home.”

Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe at the Pride of Britain Awards 2019

(Image: Pride of Britain Awards 2019)

Phil, 57, was sitting on the sofa and told his co-host Holly Willoughby this morning that it was time to get out.

“You know that bothered me a long time ago,” he said. “Everyone does these things at their own time. There is no question that this has been consuming my head lately and has become a problem in my head.

“So I got on the stage where I thought we sit here every day and I’m there and an amazing brave person sits here and I sit there thinking you are so brave and I thought I had to be that person.

“You have to be honest with yourself and I knew I wasn’t and I didn’t like myself because I wasn’t honest. When is the right time?” As a family, it was the right time. “

Phillip, originally from Oldham, said there were “no secrets” between them.

He said: “I made this decision, which is essential for me and for my head, and that is mainly the reason why I did this.

“Of course I am very aware that Steph and the girls are at home and see that. We are all together and they have supported us until this moment. “

When Holly asked how Steph was doing, Phil said it was “tough.”

“It’s difficult, but it didn’t happen that quickly,” he said. I’ve been dealing with it in my head for some time. We went through this together, we were honest and open.

“I cannot write what I feel about this woman. She is incredible, incredible. There is no one in my life who has supported me as a woman as she has supported me. She is amazing.”