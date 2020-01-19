Phillip Schofield jokes that Holly Willoughby 'threw me under the bus'

advertisement

TV presenter Phillip Schofield jokingly berated his co-host Holly Willoughby for throwing him under the bus on Dancing On Ice.

Phillip and Holly had been watching ITV news host Lucrezia Millarini and her skating partner Brendyn Hatfield deliver a mom-mia-themed routine when Phillip celebrated the famous a cappella show Intro to the Abba song Take A Chance On Me.

When Holly noticed that he was struggling with it during rehearsals, he laughed and when the camera moved away from them to follow Lucrezia and Brendyn off the ice, he might hear them say, “You threw me under the bus.”

Lucrezia and Brendyn went to the Mamma Mia celebrity skating competition week.

“MOM MIA !! This performance was incredible, super proud of @lucrezianews and @BrendynHatfield,” said one fan.

The long-standing duo returned with a Christmas special and a new series

“Mamma Mia, how can I resist you?” Tweeted another.

Phillip and Holly stopped the talk of a feud with the heartwarming snapshot posted on Holly’s Instagram before the skating show started earlier this month.

The long-standing duo smiled broadly when their heads posed close together.

“Woohoo and we’re gone !!! @schofe @dancingonice xxxx,” Holly wrote.

It was claimed last year that there was tension between Oldham TV star Phillip (57) and Holly (38), who also jointly present the ITV talk show This Morning.

But last month, Holly said that if co-host and buddy Phillip ever ended the morning program, she would leave This Morning.

The ITV star made her comments in an episode of Shopping With Keith Lemon after the couple had been rumored to have a feud.

Scofe was forced to deny what the bosses termed “malicious gossip” after tensions between the hosts and the other presenter, Ruth Langsford, have reportedly increased.

In an interview with the Daily Star, he said the rumors were “shameful,” but he wouldn’t let them ruin his Christmas party.

