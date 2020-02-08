Phillip Schofield paid tribute to This Morning, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford after they appeared on the magazine show as gay.

The 57-year-old television host, who has been married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years, said on Friday a sincere statement on social media that he “has resigned himself to the fact that I’m gay”.

He then swapped his usual presenter role in This Morning to be interviewed by Holly Willoughby, the co-star and friend. There he exposed the struggles he faced and how he received love and support from his family.

After announcing his sexuality, Ehamonn and Ruth hugged Oldham’s Phillip and he and Holly were accompanied on the sofa by the couple.

Holly Willoughby supports Phillip Schofield, who emerges as gay: “I’ll always be by your side”

Phillip, who has two daughters Molly and Ruby with Stephanie, has since tweeted to praise the TV couple.

“I can only say that @EamonnHolmes & @RuthieeL were great with me today, privately below, only the three of us and above the world,” he wrote.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better, soothing and loving hug and support, I adore both of them.”

Phillip thanked Eamonn for making him laugh

Phillip also responded to some criticism Eamonn received after making fun of sitting in a hot tub with Holly, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin.

Eamonn joked: “I am disappointed in several ways. At first I thought you would come in and announce that you had resigned and I could have your job, but it shouldn’t be.

“And the second, there is this big unpredictable thing in life that has always bothered me. I thought why can he sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughby and Steph has no problem and Dan has no problem.”

Phillip said, “And for the record, @EamonnHolmes made me laugh, he lit up a very emotional moment, and I’m very glad he did.”

The high-profile moderator, who reveals his sexuality, was praised by the LGBT charity Stonewall as brave and powerful.

And a number of co-organizers have publicly shown their support to Phil, including Ant and Dec, who tweeted, “Huge respect and admiration for our friend.”

And actor and singer John Barrowman, who appears with Schofield in the ITV series Dancing On Ice, said: “The nation loves you the way you are.”