Phillip Schofield apologizes for the F-word about Dancing On Ice

TV presenter Phillip Schofield apologized to viewers for “bad language” on Dancing On Ice.

As it turned out, who had made it into ITV’s ice skating show next week, one of the celebrity candidates dropped the F-word.

Spectators noticed that last year’s Love Island finalist Maura Higgins spoke the strong swear word when told that she had made it to the next stage with professional skating partner Alexander Demetriou, and Phillip quickly mixed in with the Sorry.

“Maura uses the word f on a Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m.,” one viewer tweeted.

“I can always count on #Maura @MauraHiggins to drop the” f-bomb, “said another.

“The cheeky maura says the F-word,” said another viewer.

Irish reality star Maura was known for her colorful language in the Love Island mansion in the last summer series of the ITV2 dating show.

“Love Island Maura is back in the building. It couldn’t be long,” joked a fan.

Other viewers didn’t even notice what had happened until Phillip apologized.

“Bad language ??? Who swore ????” someone asked.

“Was there a bad language?” asked another.

Feisty Maura found love with dancer Curtis Pritchard on Love Island and was drawn to the hearts of the audience because of her direct nature and funny one-liners.

