There is nothing more unpleasant than having to speak to someone you have dealt with.

But do you want to know what makes it particularly cumbersome? It happens live on TV.

This was the case for ITV moderators Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford, who were in a backstage feud at the end of last year.

The co-stars have not appeared on television since rumors. Both present the daily favorite separately.

However, they came to us on Tuesday when This Morning went to the Loose Women Studio to find out what was on the agenda at the podium event.

(Image: ITV)

In the crossover, the couple had a fairly short exchange.

“Hello, it’s just me, I’m alone,” said Ruth.

Phillip looked worried and replied, “Oh no.”

Ruth added, “It’s nice to talk to you two.”

Phil replied, “You could have come in here …”

Ruth said, “I could, I could not. Next time I’ll do …”

Phil is usually on screen with Holly Willoughby

(Image: ITV)

Before Phil joked, “You know where it is!”

“It’s just over there, isn’t it,” said Ruth. “I’ll find my way, don’t worry.”

She then proceeded as usual to tell viewers what they would discuss in the upcoming show.

ITV had previously defended Phillip and described the rumors as “malicious gossip”.

A spokesman said: “It is deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this type of malicious gossip.”

“Phillip is a very respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely no description of This Morning that we recognize.

“Holly and Phil are good friends on and off the screen and are popular with viewers and colleagues alike.”

In an interview with the Daily Star in December, Phil said the rumors were “shameful” but he would not let them ruin his Christmas party.

This morning will be broadcast on ITV on weekdays from 10 a.m., followed by loose women at 12.30 p.m.

