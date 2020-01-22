advertisement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Phillies have signed left-handed Francisco Liriano, right-handed Bud Norris and Drew Storen, and midfielder Neil Walker.

Liriano was 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 69 reliefs for Pittsburgh last season. 36-year-old Liriano is 112-114 with an ERA of 4.15 and an average of 9.01 per nine innings in 419 career games.

Norris had been out of the majors since 2018 when he had a 3.59 ERA with 28 saves in 33 ways for St. Louis. Norris, who turns 35 on March 2, took part in a spring league training session with Toronto last year. He is 67-90 with 47 saves and an ERA of 4.45 in 355 career games, including 188 starts.

Storen was the last time Cincinnati played majors in 2017 with a 4.45 ERA score of over 58 games. He completed nine facilities for the Double-A subsidiary of Kansas City in 2019. The 32-year-old Storen is 29 to 18 years old and has 99 parades and an ERA of 3.45 in 470 reliefs.

Walker fought 115 games for Miami against .261 last season with a .344 base percentage, eight homers and 38 RBIs. The 34-year-old switch hitter has an average of 0.267, 149 Homer and 606 RBIs in 1,288 career games.

