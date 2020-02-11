The pact requires 180 days’ notice, which is likely to trigger a phase of negotiations between the two countries.



The Philippines informed the United States on Tuesday that it was canceling a pact key for its historic military alliance and would trigger a six-month countdown until the contract was terminated, Manila said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took the step after expressing his anger at the American authorities, who canceled the visa of the official who waged his internationally convicted drug war.

This is the case after Duterte has repeatedly made unrealized threats since his takeover in mid-2016 to reduce or even sever his nation’s ties to its former colonial lord and major military allies.

The 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) is the legal framework for the presence of U.S. troops on Philippine soil and plays a key role in the hundreds of annual joint military exercises between the two nations, which are an integral part of their close military ties.

The pact requires 180 days’ notice, which is likely to trigger a phase of negotiations between the two countries.

“The Deputy Head of Mission of the United States Embassy has received the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement,” Filipino Secretary of State Teodoro Locsin wrote on Twitter.

Salvador Panelo, the spokesman for Duterte, told a press conference that the message had been sent on Tuesday.

US Embassy officials did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The Philippine VFA is divided. Left-wing and nationalist critics argue that it guarantees special treatment for American military members accused of crimes.

Defenders of the decade-old agreement, however, claim that the termination of the agreement could both affect the Philippines’ defenses and undermine American measures against Beijing’s rise, particularly in the controversial South China Sea.

Locsin, an advocate of the pact, told legislators last week that it was fundamental to the U.S. alliance, which has provided tens of millions of dollars in support, equipment, and training to the Philippine armed forces.

“The termination of the VFA will have a negative impact on the defense and security of the Philippines,” said Locsin.

“Our contribution to regional defense is anchored in our military alliance with the last superpower in the world,” he added.

Duterte initially warned that he would discard the deal in 2016 and then repeated the threat in a speech in January.

Duterte’s speech took place last month after Ronald Dela Rosa, the former national chief of police, who is now a senator, said the United States canceled his visa but did not tell him why.

Filipino officials see the cancellation as a sanction for Dela Rosa’s leadership of the campaign, in which the police killed thousands of suspected sliders and users.

Since the visa issue surfaced, Duterte has denied his cabinet entry to the United States and has denied Trump’s invitation to a Southeast Asian summit in March in Las Vegas.

Duterte resists any criticism from the West of his signature policy, which according to opinion polls is largely supported by the Filipinos despite the murder.

bur-rbl / jm / ind

AFP