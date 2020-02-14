The ban was completely lifted after the new employment was agreed.



The Philippine government lifted the ban on overseas Filipino workers, which prohibited them from working in Kuwait. The ban was imposed after the death of Filipino migrant worker Joanna Demafelis in 2018.

Filipino Minister of Labor Silvestre Bello III announced on Thursday February 13 that the move would be taken after the Kuwaiti government agreed to introduce a new employment contract that would benefit Filipino workers, GMA News Online quoted the radio news channel Super Radyo dzBB.

The ban was partially lifted last February after the Kuwait government indicted the employers of the murdered Filipino worker Jeanelyn Villavende. The ban was completely lifted after Kuwait agreed to the new job.

The Philippine Ministry of Labor and Employment said in a statement that Filipino workers will be given one day off per week under the new contract, hours and hours of work will be set, and employers will no longer be able to switch their Filipino workers to another employer without prior written consent from the Philippine Labor Attache in Kuwait.

While the other provisions in the new contract remain the same.