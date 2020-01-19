advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers leaves home in San Diego and moves to Florida after a Sunday report from ESPN.

The 2019 charger season ended in late December, and Rivers’ future for the team was unclear, as he had no contract for the first time in 16 years.

Rivers said last year that he hopes to continue playing football in 2020, though his cross-country move suggests that his time with the Chargers is likely to be over.

According to ESPN, Rivers vaguely commented on his future plans in a reporter’s text that said, “What this means has to be decided in football, but it was time we got closer to home.”

