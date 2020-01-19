advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers (28-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) against Brooklyn Nets (18-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 3:00 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia want to build on their winning streak in three games by beating Brooklyn.

The nets went 4-5 against division opponents. Brooklyn is fourth in the NBA with 50.6 points in the color, led by Kyrie Irving, which is 10.4.

The 76ers are 8-2 in division games. Philadelphia is decided 12-6 in games of at least 10 points.

The 76ers won the last meeting between these two teams between 117 and 106 on January 15th. Tobias Harris scored 34 points to help Philadelphia win.

TOP PERFORMER: Irving leads the networks with 26.5 points per game and an average of 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists. Taurean Prince has an average of 2.5 3-point points and 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Harris is the second of the 76s with 19.4 points and 6.7 rebounds. Ben Simmons shoots 57.2 percent and has averaged 19.4 points for Philadelphia in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game, while 43.7 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents have an average of 112.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

76ers: 5-5, an average of 104.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game, while 45.6 percent are shot out of the field. Your opponents averaged 105.3 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Garrett Temple: day after day (knees), Joe Harris: day after day (back), Kevin Durant: out (Achilles), DeAndre Jordan: out (fingers).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

