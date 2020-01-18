advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers (27-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) versus New York Knicks (11-31, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. European summer time

LINE: 76ers -3.5; over / under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia travels to New York to finish its six-game street slide.

The Knicks are 6-19 against conference opponents. New York has a 4-17 record against opponents over .500.

The 76ers are 7-2 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is 14-4 in winning the sales battle and averaging 14.7 sales per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 101-95 in the last matchup on November 29th. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points and Julius Randle led New York with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMER: Randle leads the Knicks with 9.1 rebounds and an average of 19 points. Elfrid Payton has averaged 8.3 points and five assists in the last 10 games for New York.

Tobias Harris scored an average of 19.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the 76er. Ben Simmons averaged 18.6 points and added 9.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent in the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game, while 45.1 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents have an average of 118.6 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

76ers: 4-6, an average of 105 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game, while 45.3 percent are shot out of the field. Your opponents averaged 106.4 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Reggie Bullock: Day after day (neck), RJ Barrett: Out (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (diagonal).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

