Phil Vassar returns to the basics of his new EP Stripped Down and gives Taste of Country readers an exclusive first listen to one of the new tracks. Click above to hear Vassar’s new recording of “Postmarked Birmingham”.

Together with Don Sampson, Vassar wrote “Postmarked Birmingham” that BlackHawk had a top 40 hit when it came out in October 1997 as the second single from their album Love & Gravity.

“I think Postmarked Birmingham is one of the first songs I recorded,” says Vassar. “It has always been one of my favorites and it’s just one of those songs that so many people have told me over the years how you love this song very much and how I had to record it. When we started planning this album, I knew I wanted to record it. “

His version for Stripped Down is very different from the studio shot of BlackHawk. Their arrangement is based on lush vocal harmonies, piano, strings and drums, while Vassar delivers the song in a sharper manner that focuses on his voice and piano and emphasizes the slight harmonies and percussion tracks underneath.

“When I wrote the song, I originally only played piano and vocals,” he explains. “Then of course BlackHawk released an amazing version with a lot more production and it did them very good. I’m really proud of this new recording and I love the way we did it. I think it’s one of those Songs in which the Das Lied itself can stand on its own without all the extra stuff. “

Stripped Down is scheduled for release on Friday (January 17th). Vassar is promoting the project with a tour of the same name that started on January 8 and continues through February 14.

He also has a new show on the Circle Network, Phil Vassars Songs from the Cellar. On the show, Vassar and prominent guests will try cocktails in his personal wine cellar and exchange songs and stories. Season 1 guests include Mike Tyson, Styx frontman Tommy Shaw, Nashville star Charles Esten, Jessie James Decker, Cam, legendary guitarist and songwriter Steve Cropper and many more.

