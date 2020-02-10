Phil Mickelson (left) and Nick Taylor (Canada) talk while waiting for the third tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of AT & T Pebble Beach’s national Pro-Am golf tournament on Sunday, June 9th. February 2020 to be met. in Pebble Beach, California (AP Photo / Eric Risberg)

PEBBLE BEACH, California. – Nick Taylor had more wind problems than he had with Phil Mickelson. The Canadian did both very well and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his second career win.

When gallery Mickelson wanted to win at Pebble Beach for the sixth time, Taylor showed a lot of moxie as he built a five-shot lead on the turn and then held on when the Monterey Peninsula was gusted with gusts at 40 mph.

He ended the game with a 2:70 against Kevin Streelman (68). Mickelson, who completed four holes in two strokes, shot 74 and finished third alone. He won, finished second twice and finished third in his last four starts at Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Taylor won his fourth start as a PGA tour rookie at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, on the contrary, an event where none of the best players participated. He drove 146 starts on the PGA Tour until his next win, and it was a big one.

The win brings him to the Masters for the first time, together with the PGA championship in May off the coast in Harding Park. In his sixth year of touring, Taylor played only two majors as a pro.

“It was incredible,” said Taylor. “I thought I could do it because I’ve done it before. But playing with Phil in this way gives me a lot of confidence for the future.”

Taylor started the final round by a shot ahead of Mickelson, and they were tied after Lefty paced up and down a bunker on the par-5 second.

Seven holes later, Taylor had a five-stroke lead.

He got a 15-foot birdie putt on the fourth, a 10-foot birdie putt on the fifth par, and then he got a bunker that was shot for the sixth par for Adler, the kind of short game everyone shot from Mickelson expects.

And then it got ugly for Mickelson.

At number 8 he went over the green and played an aggressive chip that rolled down the slope along the flag and back into the fairway. He threw the next one too far and built a double bogey. He made a bogey on the ninth when Taylor put in a 7-foot birdie to go five shots ahead.

Thanks to the wind, it wasn’t all over.

Five holes later, Mickelson had shortened the lead to two, even though he only had a birdie putt, a tap-in at No. 10. Taylor got into tree problems when teeing off at No. 11, and the green flew into a rear bunker at No. When he found a bunker on the tee, he could only push it about 100 meters and needed five to reach the green.

At this point the wind was blowing so violently that Taylor’s cap blew his head off and he had to chase him down the fairway before hitting his third shot from 227 meters away.

However, Mickelson missed his chance to capitalize on Taylor’s mistakes.

He got into trouble with Taylor just before the 11th green from almost 100 meters. He didn’t hit a green in regulation after tapping on the 10th until his tee fell to the 17th par-3, which was 40 feet away.

Taylor took control when he took the lead for Birdie on the 15th and took the lead for Birdie on the 17th.

He ended the PGA tour at 19 to 268 years old and received a two-year special permit.

Mickelson was not the only player who had problems. Dustin Johnson scored a 78th Matt Every scored 80th in the penultimate group.Jason Day ended the round with a 75th

The best lap and finish went to Jordan Spieth, who came on to parry his last hole for 67. It was the low round of the day and allowed Spieth to finish ninth in a tie. This brings him just back to the top 50 and makes him qualified for a golf world championship in Mexico City in two weeks.

Streelman also goes with a trophy. Together with Larry Fitzgerald, the recipient of Arizona Cardinals, he won the Pro-Am for the second time in three years.

