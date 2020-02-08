Julie Neville celebrates 20 years of marriage to Manchester United legend Phil and talks about her everyday life in an open interview with the Manchester Evening News.

The mother of two says that she and the manager of the women’s soccer team, Phil, have both defined roles in the family home.

Julie, who gets up at 4:45 a.m. every morning to work out in the gym, cooks and cleans in the house and says that her husband has never given her anything to drink.

“I cook everything at home. Phil doesn’t know how to cook, but I like it,” she said to us.

“We were married 20 years ago recently and people ask, what’s the key?”

Julie loves to cook and clean

(Image: Vincent Cole)

“We probably complement each other, we both have very defined roles.

“I always want him to feel free to do his jobs or do what he wants and go where he wants when he wants, and he knows that I will take care of everything at home, whether that now are the kids, the houses, the shop or whatever that is, and i love to cook and clean.

“I love taking care of the family. And it doesn’t matter because I have to do it, it is the role that I choose and that I really love.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“Equality in our family”

The Nevilles have been married since December 1999 and have two children. Her son Harvey was born in 2002 and her daughter Isabella was born in 2004.

Julie and her husband Phil

(Image: Dave Hogan)

Last summer, when Salford City’s co-owner Phil led the English lionesses to the semi-finals of the World Cup in France before they gracefully left fourth, his wife Julie Project managed the renovation of their posh mansion in Hale.

The house has a games room with Phil’s football memorabilia, a private movie theater, a fully equipped gym, an indoor pool and a spa, and Julie has her own dressing room.

The kitchen, where the enthusiastic cook Julie perfects her recipes, has a fridge that is only filled with drinks.

“I am for equality and equality in our family is that we have all the roles we enjoy,” she said.

“He can go and do his thing and take care of our family and I like to do what I do at home.

The Neville family drinks a refrigerator

(Image: Julie Neville Instagram)

“In fact, I would be disappointed if I weren’t here to pick up the kids from school every day and cook dinner for them every night and hear everything they did that day.

“For me, that’s the most important thing.

“I think that’s why it works that we both have these defined roles that complement each other.”

She added, “I cook everything that makes us all healthy because Phil can’t cook. He doesn’t know how to cook something.

“We have been married for 20 years and together for 23 years. Frankly, he has never given me anything to drink.

Julie at work in the kitchen

“He’s not capable. He just never learned it. He just doesn’t know how. It’s not that I think he wouldn’t do it if he could, he just doesn’t know how to do it.”

Julie, who previously worked for her family’s construction business, met Phil at a friend’s 21st birthday party.

The couple haven’t seen each other for six months after chatting all night, but Phil has told a friend that he has just met the woman he is going to marry, and Julie says she accepted that she had one “Just a second” behind his is a lifelong love of football.

She said: “I think what I’m most proud of is his work ethic.

“Philip told me pretty soon after we got married that he loved me very much, but I was very close to football and I am in no way offended. He eats, sleeps, lives football.

“He works seven days a week, so to speak, from the first morning until the last evening. I don’t remember when he was last free.

“He took the lioness job almost two years ago and I think he had three days off working from home during that time and we had a family vacation in three years.”

Phil was appointed head coach of the English women’s team in January 2018 and signed a contract that will run until the end of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2021. He will take the soccer players to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Ultimately, I probably think he probably thinks he’s a man in a woman’s job and that someday a woman will take his job,” said Julie.

“But until then he says ‘I’ll take her as far as I can’.

“I am very proud of all his successes and now I am going to Tokyo in the summer.

“I am independent and plan everything I do, whether I do it myself or with the children, as if I do it alone. If he is around, that is a bonus.

“Nine times out of ten he won’t be able to do it and I’m used to it.”

“I am used to him being gone and I want him to feel that he can just take on any job and do what he wants to do and know that I am fine.

“I would never want him to look back and think I really wanted this job or that I really wanted it, and I didn’t because Julie didn’t want me to do it.”

“Even if I sometimes wished he could be at home or do something for a specific cause, I would never ask him to.

“It works because I’m independent and I don’t mind.

“He knows that the bills are paid, the house is looked after, and the children are sorted. He has to do this so that he can concentrate on the Olympic Games or Salford City.”

England women manager Phil Neville

(Image: PA)

“The only time that football shouldn’t have come first”

However, she says Phil would admit that his “only misunderstanding” that football came first was the dramatic day her daughter was born and he went to training and left his wife in the delivery room.

Julie was bleeding badly and her baby’s heart stopped.

“I was in the hospital for a few weeks because my water was broken 28 weeks ago,” she recalled.

“He slept in a chair next to the delivery room every night and then went to exercise during the day and it was very obvious that something bad went wrong on the morning of her birth.

“I had pretty bad bleeding and they said, ‘We have to get this baby out now.’

“Phillip said to the obstetrician, how long will it take? I just thought I would go to training and do some work, and then I’ll be back later.”

“I was pretty bad in his time when I thought, oh my god, I think I’m going to die.”

“And so he said, right, I’m just going to training. ‘My mother is at home and looking after our one-year-old son. I am then alone in this delivery room.

“He had literally walked for 10 minutes and their heartbeat had stopped. They raised the alarm and before I knew it there were 20 people in the room and I had more and more bleeding.

“I literally remember how they went, where Philip? Someone called him, now he has to come.”

“There were these panic stations and I remember I had to go to wait, can we just wait?”

“Coincidentally, I remember he was shot at the last minute and they had to kick him out because they had no heartbeat for six minutes and they had to turn me off, and it was an emergency room.

“He looks back now and says, ‘Looking back, maybe it wasn’t a good idea.’

“I would still never say that I’m really scared. I thought you were going, I’m fine.”

“He says that this is probably the only time that football shouldn’t be the first priority.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Video is loading

Video not available

Click to play

Touch to play

The video starts in8Cancel

Play Now

“Phil’s biggest challenge”

Julie says the role of Lionesses trainer was a gamble for Phil.

“He didn’t know anything about women’s football, it wasn’t top-class at the time,” she said.

“He has immersed himself in this job and is committed to these girls and wants them to be the best for themselves and not that they win things for the lionesses only for themselves, for their own personal achievements.

“I am probably more proud of everything he has ever done because it was really his biggest challenge.”

She said about his time at United: “Although he was traveling a lot, I saw more of him back then than I do today as a coach, although he spent a lot of time resting and sleeping at home.

“I also find it more stressful to watch his games since he was a coach than I did when he played. Some of the World Cup games were so stressful.”

Phil running with the ball during the 2003 Premiership match between Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers

(Image: Getty Images Sports)

At 4.45 a.m. in the gym

Julie describes her daily schedule and says that she gets up at 4:45 a.m. every day and is in the gym before preparing a three-course breakfast and taking Isabella, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, to school. Harvey plays for Manchester United under the age of 18.

“Phil always says I make him tired because I never sit down during the day,” said Julie.

“I always make breakfast, then I take my daughter to school and then I come back and probably go to my office for a few hours to write emails and work.

“I always try to bake two or three hours a day or make recipes, if I can, it’s the school run and if I have errands that have to be done on site.

“Then I cook dinner, tutors, physiotherapists, everything that happens after school, and when Phil is gone, I and the kids will watch a movie together.

The Neville cinema room

(Image: Julie Neville Instagram)

“After school, there is a lot of family time.

“As a family, we do a lot of sports, and when my daughter has no homework or gym, we go jogging in the park or everyone in the pool.

“Phil will be like a sergeant major holding a session for everyone. There is no lounging in our pool.

“It’s like laps and uninterrupted. It’s like Phil’s training camp.

“I’m pretty competitive, but I’m married to an athlete and he’s inherently capable of anything.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“How I healed myself after a traumatic birth”

Julie, 43, has been a vegetarian for 13 years, but the rest of the family have not. Sometimes she cooks a meal for the children, one for Phil and one for herself.

Julie revised her diet after the birth of her daughter

(Image: Vincent Cole)

She took this diet as part of her healing process after falling ill after Isabella’s preterm birth.

“I read a book about how the body has to become much more acidic to break down animal proteins, and because I was so bad at the time, I would have done everything,” she said.

“I became a vegetarian, gave up all caffeine and gave up all sugar within 24 hours.

“Because I participated in this’ I’ll heal myself ‘crusade that I ended up doing, I was pretty determined at the time. I was so focused and felt so much better and thought’ this is the way forward . ‘

“I’m not cutting sugar out of the diet right now, and I’m not cutting caffeine out of the diet right now because I’m in a different place than I was then, but I haven’t had it for eight years.

“We eat healthy, but I take a lot of vitamins, minerals and supplements every day.

The Neville dining room

(Image: Julie Neville Instagram)

“It was a fairly traumatic birth that she had. I lost quite a bit of blood and I struggled to recover.

“After that I had a number of illnesses that lasted for six to twelve months. I was hospitalized again and again.

“Harvey was only one when she was born, so I have a two-year-old and a one-year-old at home who is such a sick child who needs so much care and support.” I’m so bad and my husband is gone and I just thought I just have to do everything to be this fit mother for these two children.

“I never asked anyone for help, so basically I was just struggling to keep my head afloat, but that’s why I naturally healed the body by using food as medicine instead of over-the-counter medicines and Use antibiotics that I’m really against unless absolutely necessary. “

Julie has always been insane and has never had an alcoholic drink in her life.

“I don’t drink and have never been drunk in my life,” she told us.

“I was, so to speak, the oldest in my school year because it is my birthday in September.

“I passed my driving test a week after my birthday and had a car when nobody else had a car.

“I was the designated driver and I just never drank. It just got stuck. And Phil could never really drink with his job.”

“We have alcoholic drinks in the house because we have guests, but I’m the worst person who drinks.

“People will ask for a gin and tonic and say ‘Oh my god, you will kill us’ because I have no idea what a measure is.

“Everyone is on their backs when they come to our house for dinner.”

Julie and her new book

(Image: Vincent Cole)

Michelin star food

After writing her first book, Superfoods, published in 2017, Julie came up with the idea of ​​producing an authentic Spanish cookbook after the family lived in Spain for three years when Phil was a trainer in Valencia.

She said: “When I went to Spain we all thought we tried Spanish food because we have Spanish restaurants in Manchester and when we go on vacation we go to Spanish restaurants.

“When I lived in a place that wasn’t a tourist spot, I realized that we didn’t even scratch the surface.

“What they eat is not what we would ever have had in a Spanish restaurant here.

“It is not Spanish Spanish food, it is the tourist version of Spanish food.”

Julie Neville worked in Spanish restaurants for her book Authentic Spanish Cooking

Julie’s Spanish teacher’s best friend was a gastronomy photographer. She wrote to restaurants and asked her to include them in her book Authentic Spanish Cooking.

Julie worked in 25 different restaurants for two and a half years. Some were awarded a Michelin star, some were on the beach, some were in the mountains, and one was where the food was served on the street.

“The guests had no idea I was there. They were probably happy that they thought we didn’t want a British girl to send us food,” she laughed.

“It’s a lot of love to be a cook. It works long hours and sometimes in small, cramped kitchens at 45 degrees. You have to love what you do.”

Julie cooks and bakes at a young age and enjoyed taking care of her parents’ dinner parties.

“I always remember how I liked to bake when I was a child, and then I got really busy with it in my early teens,” she said.

Julie worked in 25 different restaurants for two and a half years

(Image: Julie Neville Instagram)

“I would be 12 or 1pm and at 8am on a Sunday morning I would have come up with a tray and made pancakes and bacon and eggs and French toast.

“I remember taking this tray with pride and then turning more and more to cooking. At 14 and 15 I would take care of all my parents’ dinner parties.

“I found it therapeutic and always wanted to take it to a better level, maybe as a career or something, but my parents have a family business and they really wanted me to get involved.

“I was very interested in keeping my parents happy. In the end I worked there and really enjoyed it.

“I remember the night before I graduated from high school and baked until 3 or 4 in the morning.

“My parents had friends and they must have thought I was crazy because quiches came at 11 or 12 p.m., bread came and then cakes came and it only ran all night because I was nervous. I just loved to cook. “

She joked: “I think my mother was probably sadder when I moved out, not because I was her daughter and left, but because the shopper, the cook and the cleaning lady moved out.

“I keep cleaning everywhere and everywhere. I love cleaning. Everything always has to have a place. If something doesn’t fit, I have to turn it over.

“I have a housekeeper and she is there every day, but I clean before she comes, I clean when she is not there.

“I don’t mind, I find it pretty therapeutic. I couldn’t walk past something if it wasn’t clean or tidy and wouldn’t fix it.”

The family eats healthy, but treats are not prohibited in the Neville household.

“If my kids eat healthy and want a bar of chocolate 80 percent of the time, they have a bar of chocolate when they want some candy to have some candy,” she said.

“Nothing is forbidden at all in our house. We have cupboards with candy and if you want it, you can get it as long as it’s 20 percent of the diet and not 80 percent. I think that’s the key.”

Authentic Spanish cuisine will be available from February 28th and can be pre-ordered now. It is available in bookstores as well as at pen-and-sword.co.ukm and whiteowlbooks.co.uk.