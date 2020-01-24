'Phenomenal' Caroline Currid again works together with Limerick hurlers

advertisement

Highly respected performance coach Caroline Currid is working again with the Limerick senior hurlers, the Irish researcher can reveal.

Currid, who has been involved in multiple All-Ireland senior winning swing and soccer teams, was part of the John Kiely back room team when Limerick ended their 45-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2018.

Sligo-resident Currid chose to step away last season, but is convinced to return and has always met the players before their Allianz League Division 1, Group 1 campaign, starting tomorrow night against Tipperary in Thurles.

In his acceptance speech in August 2018, Limerick captain Declan Hannon was full of praise for Currid, who has been involved in four All-Ireland winning teams – Tyrone (2008), Tipperary (2010) and Dublin (2011).

“She has just been phenomenal with us in the last two years,” says Hannon. “She has always been there for us, always to hold us up and to pick us up when we are downstairs. She has inherited 36 new babies! “

In response to her decision to stop last year, Kiely praised her efforts: “Caroline Currid has had a very big impact on our group, both players and management, over the past two years.

“She brought a new dimension to our approach to prepare our teams and players and brought a lot of experience, very valuable experience, to the group, to me as a manager, to the management team as a whole and of course to the players

“We are extremely grateful for the very valuable input she has provided over the past two years. We wish her the best in her future efforts – she is a very ambitious lady and I have no doubt that she will continue to succeed with other teams in terms of her involvement in sport. We will always be grateful for her input in recent years.

“It was her decision to go further – she has other areas that she wants to pursue in her career and there was no problem between us and we wish her the best. I am sure she is keeping a close eye on our progress. “

