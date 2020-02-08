The Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) announced that its meteorologists forecast strong winds across much of northern and central California on Sunday and Monday. PG&E asked its customers to take the necessary steps to be prepared and safe.

A weather system moving through PG & E’s service area will offer a chance of light rainfall early Sunday through Monday, primarily for the central and southern Sierra and southern San Joaquin Valley. Most locations stay dry this weekend.

After the transition of the weather system, strong gusty north or northeast winds with widespread gusts of 30 to 45 miles per hour and stronger gusts of 50 to 70 miles per hour for the northern half of the territory on early Sunday and Monday become above the elevated terrain expected and Sierra.

The winds on Monday remain windy to gusty, but not as strong as on Sunday, and the winds are expected to subside on Monday afternoons and at night.

To be clear, PG&E will not call for a public safety shutdown, as fuel and soil moisture levels remain high due to rainfall in the winter season.

At PG&E, teams of electricians and vegetation are on alert and able to respond to failures.

Storm Safety Tips:

Drive safely: when you are behind the wheel, watch out for limbs and other debris on the road.

Never touch decayed cables: If you see a decayed power line, assume that it is live and extremely dangerous. Don’t touch it and don’t try to move it – and keep children and animals away. Report failed power lines immediately by calling 911 and calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

Use flashlights, not candles: Use battery-powered flashlights and no candles in the event of a power cut due to the risk of fire. If you need to use candles, please keep them away from curtains, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.

Reserve telephone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to operate, e.g. For example, a cordless telephone or an answering machine, you should have a standard telephone or a cell phone ready as a reserve telephone.

Have fresh drinking water, ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to form blocks of ice that can be placed in your fridge / freezer during a breakdown to prevent food from spoiling. Blue ice from your picnic cooler also works well in the freezer.

Safe garden furniture: reclining furniture, light garden structures and decorative lawn objects should be secured as they can be blown by strong winds and damage overhead lines and property.

Safe use of generators: Customers with emergency generators should ensure that they are properly installed by a certified electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant risk to customers and to the crew working on power lines. If you are using portable generators, make sure they are in a well-ventilated area.

Switching off devices: If you experience a power failure, pull out the mains plug or switch off all electrical devices to avoid overloading the circuits and a fire hazard when the power supply is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to notify you when power is restored. Turn on your devices one at a time when normal conditions are restored.

Tidy up safely: Be sure to tidy up after the storm. Never touch run-down cables and call at least two full business days before digging 811 or visit 811express.com to securely identify all underground utilities.

For more tips, go to www.pge.com/beprepared