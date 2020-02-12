Graham Glasgow (photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images), Jimmy Smith (photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images), Brandon Scherff (photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have one of the largest spots in the NFL when they enter the free hand in 2020.

What they do with this money is still in the air.

With this in mind, Pro Football Focus has broken down each free-hand team and looked at the players who want to target free players and make potential cuts.

PFF had to develop aggressively and secondarily and named four freelance agents who could help turn the tide for Arizona in 2020 and beyond.

While the team has seen a dramatic improvement in its O-Line game over the past season, three of the four free agent goals do their work in depth. There is a reason for that.

The Arizona offensive line could shift seismically this March as two of its starters are free agents and they will have to consider a few others on the line. Both Humphries and Shipley were in the lower quarters of their position in WAR last season, and Humphries in particular will receive $ 13.5 million a year as a freelance agency.

In addition to D.J. Humphries and A.Q. Shipley, Tackles Marcus Gilbert and Justin Murray will soon be unrestricted free agents, helping to increase the total number of Cardinals UFAs to 20.

The possible departure of Humphries leaves a blatant hole at the point of attack that PFF believes can be filled with Green Bay Packer T Ryan Bulaga.

Bulaga is ranked the sixth best free agent tackle in the NFL with a total PFF of 77.9. Bulaga ended the 2019-20 season with 898 snapshots and four sacks allowed. He was called for six penalties, but was still classified as a top 20 tackle. For reference, Humphries came in 5th.

Bulaga on the list of free agent targets includes guards Graham Glasgow and Brandon Scherff. Cut guard J. R. Sweezy, who came under pressure last year, would save the team $ 4 million in 2020. Scherff and Graham took 10th and 12th place respectively under the guards. Scherff, who played for Washington last season, saw 643 losses, which meant nine penalties and only one sack for a PFF grade of 74.1. Graham played 872 snapshots and imposed three penalties. He picked up no sack and ended 2019 with a grade of 75 as a member of the Detroit Lions.

PFF defensively believes that Baltimore Raven’s corner Jimmy Smith satisfies a need in Arizona secondary education.

Last season, the nine-year-old vet played nine games with 30 duels, one interception, six defended passes and a sack for a PFF rating of 65.6. He is the tenth best of all free player cornerbacks.

Follow @ Tdrake4sports