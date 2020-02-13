ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) – Petra Kvitova reached the quarter-finals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Thursday, beating Alison van Uytvanck 7: 6 (1), 1: 6, 6: 2.

Kvitova saved a set point of 5: 4 in the first set and then recovered after being broken in the first game of the decision maker. She then won six of the next seven games.

“It was certainly a challenge today,” said Kvitova, who played for the first time since losing to Ash Barty in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last month.

Kvitova will next play either Donna Vekic or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The sixth Maria Sakkari also defeated Alize Cornet 6: 2, 6: 4 and meets the best Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.

