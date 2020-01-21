Peter Weber's cowboy boots trigger a surprising number of reactions

advertisement

The bachelor is back and in full swing. With this, the entire Bachelor Nation with their streams of thoughts comes to social media in every episode. At the last broadcast on Monday, it was Peter Weber’s appointment with Victoria that stole much of the conversation on Twitter.

You can see the two go shopping, looking for cowboy boots, before finally heading off to country line dance. The date seemed to fit well, especially with what Peter said about it during the show.

“It was so much fun seeing them smile and having a good time,” he said of their line dance date. “Victoria looks gorgeous on the dance floor and like no other today.”

However, people on social media had some thoughts about the whole date.

Many have been disappointed to see Peter in the country since he came from Los Angeles.

Ugh cowboy boots?! Peter, why do you pretend to be a farm boy? I thought we would take a break from this data with a bachelor from LA … #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/tQWWywKWoq

“‘I’m sorry Peter, but you couldn’t convince me to wear cowboy boots, hat, etc. on a date … I would just pack my things and leave right there (to be honest) … BUT me “I dance with you at any time,” wrote one user.

At the other end, some users felt that Peter was taking on a Mediterranean atmosphere.

One user wrote: “I wasn’t interested in farmers until I saw Peter in this hat and GIDDY UP, I just bought a pair of cowboy boots to wear the Do-Si-Do !!!!!”

It was a fairly eventful start to the season for Weber after Hannah Brown, who hadn’t picked him up during her season from The Bachelorette, returned. The two had an emotional conversation that ultimately helped them distance themselves.

Weber spoke to PEOPLE about how important this encounter was for him on the show and how he knew he needed to make sure that all the other girls didn’t feel offended by their short return.

“Even if this convo was not planned, it had to happen and the hardest thing for me was just the fact that I knew I had great women who just showed up,” said Weber, “I still had no feelings for yet nobody. It was too early to really have a legitimate connection. So it was awkward, it was uncomfortable, but it had to happen. And I was very lucky that the women understood. So it had to happen. “

