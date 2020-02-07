As early as 1965, at the height of the Beatlemania pandemonium, a television special called The Music of Lennon & McCartney was launched, which was developed in honor of two members of the legendary Liverpool bands.

The TV show, which explored the songwriting partnership of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, was produced by Granada Television and aired on December 16, 1965 on this network. The show generally consisted of numerous well-known artists of the time for legendary Beatles songs.

Despite appearances by Lulu, Dick Rivers, Esther Phillips, Cilla Black and many more, the performance of comedian and actor Peter Sellers was the most memorable act in the series. Sellars may have his acting skills in Stanley Kubrick’s films Lolita and Dr. Strangelove was shown just before he appeared on The Music of Lennon & McCartney, but nothing compares to the Shakespeare master class he muscled for the crowd that day.

When Sellers read the text of the Beatles song “A Hard Day’s Night”, he was asked to reinterpret the title in a comic effort that resembled Laurence Olivier’s 1955 opening soliloquie from Richard III.

To be honest, he pretty much nailed it:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLEMncv140s [/ embed]

Source: MSN / Open Culture

Remarks