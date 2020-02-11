Peter and Victoria Bachelor during an episode of “The Bachelor” ABC / Francisco Roman

Love is not easy! Peter Weber made some tough decisions ahead of hometown dates on Monday, February 10th, after The Bachelor. Read on to find out who made it to the last four.

Peter – without his forehead bandage and not afraid to bring him up repeatedly – started the week with one dose Madison at a one-on-one interview in Peru. He wanted to make sure they were on the same page, and he seemed surprised when Madison mentioned that she wanted a husband who had strong religious beliefs to run her family. Peter admitted that belief could be a bigger part of his life and told Madison that he would fall in love with her. She didn’t say it back, but still accepted a rose.

Natascha received the second one-on-one appointment. She was optimistic about her connection, but Peter saw her more as a friend. He didn’t think their relationship with the others could catch up and sent them home before the rose ceremony.

The last individual conversation started Kelsey, She and Peter discussed their possible future and exchanged their often emotional moments for a fun, carefree day. Kelsey later informed Peter that she had spoken to her estranged father to establish a relationship with him, but her mother didn’t know. Peter appreciated his mature and unique romance with Kelsey and gave her a rose.

Kelley. Hannah Ann and Victoria F. ended up winning only two roses on the group date. Kelley was confident that she would get a date in her hometown because, as she kept repeating, she was older and more prepared for marriage than the other women.

Hannah Ann wooed Peter with a list of things she loved about him. For her part, Kelley pointed out how funny their relationship with Peter was when he expressed that he wanted it to be more than that.

Victoria was thinking about it before she even spoke to Peter. He tried to solve her problems from her previous date, but she accused him of being in a “mood” and unable to get past her problems. Peter called her because she had attacked him for asking important questions, while Victoria admitted that she always chose to push him away before he could do the same to her. He promised never to continue it.

Peter finally gave roses to Victoria and Hannah Ann, who had burst into tears of relief, and eliminated Kelley. He explained that he felt a friendly atmosphere in his relationship with her. Peter also believed that he and Victoria could build a stronger connection in the next few weeks.

The Bachelor is broadcast on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

