The Queen’s favorite grandson, Peter Phillips, 42, – Anne’s son, Princess Royal – reportedly broke up with his wife Autumn Phillips, 41, at the age of 12. The news of her separation is believed to have “devastated the Queen”. But before their marriage posed problems, they married their family and friends in a beautiful ceremony in 2008. Autumn was even allowed to borrow jewelry from the Royal collection.

They married on May 17, 2008 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had made their covenant 10 years later in 2018.

Peter and Autumn’s wedding was relatively reserved when it came to royal weddings or affairs, but that didn’t mean that autumn missed the glamor that the royal family had to offer.

The British royal family has an incredible variety of jewels. Aside from the pieces owned and worn by the ruling queen, many of the other Windsor women have impressive jewelry collections of their own.

On the big day, Autumn was allowed to wear the festoon tiara she borrowed from Princess Anne, who was awarded the diamond tiara by the Word Wide Shipping Group, a Hong Kong company, in 1973 after baptizing one of her ships.

The tiara has special meaning for the Princess Royal since it was given to her the same year she married her first husband and Peter’s father, Mark Phillips.

Compared to other royal family weddings, Peter and Autumn’s weddings were fairly cheap.

Even the bespoke wedding dress by British designer Sassi Holford in the fall was cheaper than the average royal wedding dress as it only cost £ 3,000.

In comparison, Kate Middleton’s wedding dress cost a whopping £ 250,000 and Meghan Markles even more for £ 300,000.

The fall wedding dress consisted of a tailored top made from handmade lace, a silk skirt from the Duchess and a shrug from French lace.

“Wearing such a dress encompasses all the feelings the bride experiences on her day – I was excited, then terribly nervous and then full of joy,” Sassi Holford told Hello! -Magazine.

Who was at the wedding

Three hundred guests – including Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh – attended the weddings at St. George’s Church. Around 70 members of the autumn family came from their home country Canada.

After the wedding at St. George’s Chapel, where the wedding of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones and the wedding blessings of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles had taken place, the family gathered for the official portrait at Frogmore House.

“The whole thing was just fantastic from start to finish,” Peter said hello from his wonderful wedding day! Magazine at the time. “I wouldn’t have changed anything. It’s just a great happy memory.”

But this “happy memory” has since clouded with the recent royal heartbreak.

After it became known that the two had split up after twelve years, a source appeared to shed light on the situation.

The source told the sun: “Peter is absolutely devastated and just didn’t see it coming.

“He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two beautiful daughters. But now he’s totally shocked. “

Peter has two children with Autumn after he married in 2008, nine-year-old Savannah and seven-year-old Isla Phillips.

The source added: “Autumn is a wonderful woman and mother and a very intelligent woman, but she has been telling her friends for some time that there have been problems.

“She is a favorite of the Queen and I am sure Her Majesty will be very upset about it. It is the last thing she needs after all her recent problems and it feels like the royal family is a bit apart falls. “

Autumn, a management consultant, has also been reported to return to Canada. Her daughters have dual Canadian citizenship, which means that they can easily live in the nation.

A representative from Buckingham Palace made a brief statement on the shocking revelation: “It is a private matter that we would not comment on.”