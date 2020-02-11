Prince Philip’s wife Autumn is said to have asked Princess Anne’s royal son for divorce. The 41-year-old autumn is the driving force behind the split, according to the Daily Mail. A source told the sun: “Peter is absolutely devastated and just didn’t see it coming.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shouldn’t have any anticipation either.

Kim Aucott told Express.co.uk: “Harry is run by his father, the Prince of Wales and his brother – and had no preparation.

“Even after Charles’ terrible divorce with Diana, he decided not to do a prenup.”

“He is run by his family, although the advisors around him say that you should think about it.”

What have royal divorces agreed to as divorce agreements in the past?

After the divorce from Prince Charles and Princess Diana, which was completed in August 1996, Diana received a lump sum of £ 17 million and £ 400,000 a year.

The divorce of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, which also took place in 1996, brought various claims regarding the settlement.

The Duchess herself claimed that she received £ 15,000 a year as a divorce certificate.

However, later published information from the Sunday Telegraph showed that she had received a lump sum of £ 3 million.

Peter Philips has a net worth of £ 15.5m.

Autumn, from Montreal, Quebec, worked as a bartender, model and later as a management consultant.

The Sun reported that the couple’s friends are concerned that Autumn may want to return to Canada after the breakup.

A source told The Sun: “What worries some of us is that autumn may want to return to Canada.

“Maybe she was affected by Harry’s and Meghan’s departure.

“Maybe she thought if that can happen, can I go too?

“That may be unfair, but you have to think about it.”