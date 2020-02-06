When it comes to the coronations, Peter MacKay’s start is not exactly smooth.

This week, his staff canceled an interview with the CTV after MacKay was asked if his campaign was obsessed with the fact that Trudeau likes yoga. The subtext here is that MacKay is a man and Trudeau, well, let’s not go there. Yes, they are trying to collect points again.

Then there are these crazy gifs on Twitter that sound like they were created by a 12 year old (no disrespect to 12 year olds). Then there was that strange Brexit shit. Whoever is dealing with MacKay social media, just stop.

MacKay spoke about national unity and wanted to raise the level of political discourse in Ottawa, but it doesn’t work that way. His campaign team was focused on Trudeau from the start and MacKay hasn’t even won the leadership of the Conservative Party. With no other heavyweights to challenge him, it’s easy to overlook the fact that there is even a race.

Maybe MacKay should focus a little more, not to mention his French.

There has been a lot of talk in conservative circles that MacKay is unable to put a few sentences in a row. It is not even passable.

The hardcore in the party like Michelle Rempel Garner seems to think that it’s not a requirement for those who want to be PM. Others argue that if the party really wants to win, it should choose a leader who knows Canada’s other official language. After all, Quebec is not the only province with a large French-speaking population.

There is a large French-speaking presence in MacKay’s own back yard in New Brunswick, as well as in northern Ontario and Manitoba, not to mention Toronto and Ottawa.

French is the mother tongue of about 20 percent of Canadians, according to census data. That is more than seven million people. Many of them also speak English. That is not really the point.

But the current Conservative Incarnation, ready to anoint MacKay’s leader, appears ready to take their risk. The logic is that it has enough cache in other parts of the country.

In addition, the conservative party doesn’t have to worry too much about taking seats with the Liberals and the NDP in the province with the resurrection of the bloc. Focusing better on the 20 or so rides in the party actually has a chance to win.

The cons have a low ceiling in Quebec. Stephen Harper, for example, never won more than 16 seats, and the Cons still managed to form a minority. Brian Mulroney’s days – the PC party won 58 seats in the 1984 election – were a milestone on the election map.

At that time, Mulroney Quebec promised a new deal that would attract the sovereignists. There will be no special offer for Quebec under the current Incarnation of the Conservative Party. If anything, deep-seated feelings of western estrangement about compensation payments – and Quebec’s resistance to pipelines (it’s a big problem) – have led to growing antipathy for Quebec. In this regard, the Conservative Party has returned straight to its roots in reform.

Hostility to Quebec has not been so apparent since Preston Manning was the leader of the reform. And Quebec’s special place in the association was a non-starter. Only when Manning realized that the party would never form a government without a presence in Quebec did he change his mind. Watch his tearful speech to delegates at the party convention in the early 1990s.

Trying to adopt a more conciliatory tone would ultimately cost Manning the leadership of Harper, who was still married to the idea of ​​building a firewall between the West and the rest of the country. It was no secret that Harper loathed Quebec’s sovereign politics – not to mention its leftist political sensitivity. And Quebec loathed him again.

Quebec could go as far as Harper was concerned. Paradoxically, Harper’s refusal to deal with Quebec at any reasonable level had the opposite effect. During his ten-year term, the sovereign movement in the province was on the retreat, but no more. The block is back. And the NDP was basically decimated.

It seems an opportunity for MacKay to rebuild the party’s fate if he really wants to boost political debate in the country. But first he has to be part of the conversation. And it can’t if it essentially cuts half of central Canada.

@nowtoronto

Enzo DiMatteo

Enzo was born in Belgium and emigrated with his family from Canada to Canada in the heat of Trudeaumania. He is the winner of numerous writing prizes and the only (alleged) commie who has banned entry to Cuba. It’s complicated. Awareness: Champion wood chipper.

Read more from Enzo DiMatteo

10:48 a.m.