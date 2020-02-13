Warning: This story contains spoilers from To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you.

Throw out the rule book! Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) swapped their contract for a shot at real love in the sequel to To All the Boys I loved and took their relationship to another level.

Peter and Lara Jean started the movie, released on Netflix on Wednesday February 12, in their new love bubble. They went on their first real date and promised to protect each other’s hearts, but when John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of Lara Jean’s love letters, had a crush on the main actress.

Secrets, lies and exes threatened to ruin Kavinsky and LJ, but the two overcame their efforts to make up for the end of the film. Of course, the conclusion set the stage for the third and last film in the series: To all boys: Always and forever, Lara Jean. (A release date for the follow-up has not yet been announced.)

Jenny Han, who wrote the trilogy of books, teased the couple’s momentum in P.S. I still love you. “(Fans will love to see Lara Jean and Peter as a couple,” she said exclusively to Us Weekly. “I think in the first film we saw them fall in love, but we didn’t see them as a real, not a false couple.”

The author assured us that “the spirit of the film is still in line with the book,” which ultimately turned out to be true.

Despite her weakness for Peter, Han understood the attraction of John Ambrose. “There is a high possibility that Team John will continue to grow after watching this film,” she said. “I will say that he and Lara Jean have such a connection and I think it is one that the audience is drawn into … I think he will steal hearts left and right.”

Scroll to see Lara Jean and Peter’s most romantic moments from the sequel – in GIF form!

To all boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now streaming on Netflix.