We wish the great man with the great guitar, Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook a happy birthday by looking back at the 10 best songs he has ever created.

It is a good thing to have two groundbreaking bands as part of your longstanding musical resume. Many artists can only dream of having one. But it is something that Peter Hook, the mysterious, dynamic and somewhat dangerous bass player of both bands, can hit in the middle of his hands.

The bass player became famous with Joy Division during the bubbling Manchester punk scene, but soon enough he and the band worked their own way. As many landscapers will tell you, you need heavy machinery to change the state of the country. Joy Division had Peter Hook.

His motorized bass seemed to stand for her sound from the start. His drifting bass lines raced through the audience like a steam train and, with his mouth open, gathered worship and intense gasps in his glittering cow catcher. It would drive the band through the groundbreaking albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer to their all-too-quick end after lead singer Ian Curtis’ death.

In honor of their friend and to realize the dream they all had in common, Hook, Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris went on as a new order, with the addition of Gillian Gilbert the band was complete. The band would change the makeup of the music world again and bring rock and roll to the dance floor.

New Order would further develop the sound of Joy Division and put itself in the spotlight if they were committed to a brand new sound disposition. While many would assume that adding synths and other electronics would dampen Hook’s contribution, this only encouraged him as an artist. Did you ever know Hooky is pulling out of a junk?

Since it’s his birthday, we thought we’d take a look at our 10 favorite Joy Division and New Order songs and celebrate one of the greatest bass players Rock and Roll has ever seen.

1. “Love will tear us apart” – Joy Division

We can’t say much about “love will tear us apart” that you don’t know yet. We could tell you how it continues to offer a place of comfort for the lonely or misunderstood. We could say how it remains a bittersweet moment of what could have been. But we thought it would be best to leave it to the birthday boy to share his feelings for the song.

He said to Louder Sound: “The great thing about being young as a musician is that you are not overdrawn at the reef bank. You seem to get a lot of riffs very quickly. As you get older, you come a lot slower. When we started as Joy Division, every reef we came up with felt like a gift from God. ”

“One,” Love Will Tear Us Apart “then took Ian as the vocal melody of the song and he gave me, I suppose, my most famous bass riff of all. It was really easy, it was written in three hours from start to finish It was basically all about the bass riffs and it was one of the simplest and easiest things. I don’t remember that a song was as simple as this. ”One of the greatest rock songs ever written, so easy ,

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuuObGsB0No (/ embed)

2. “Ceremony” – New order

Just awesome. But like many bands in the late 1970s, the genius was born out of necessity. With so many cheap amps spinning around with Joy Division, Hooky had to play high on the fretboard, otherwise he risked not being heard at all. This meant that his mammoth bass lines soon became a mainstay of JD’s sound. It’s most poignant to hear on the last song the band ever composed “Ceremony” together.

Hooky’s bass line, refined and optimized by New Order, is the only reason to keep listening. It’s tender and cute, but passionate and futuristic. It’s a little damn everything and it’s wonderful.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5UK40sSo8I (/ embed)

3. “Transfer” – Joy Division

While all members of the Joy Division are experts in their field, Stephen Morris is a truly sensational drummer, Curtis a murderous singer and Sumner a clean, efficient guitarist. Hooky is the only member who can be sure of it. Without him the band would never have been successful.

Hook’s bass lines were the main difference between the band. Yes, the lyrics were darker than punk, their clothes weren’t so cheeky or gaudy, and their tone was more menacing overall. But a large part of this is thanks to Hook’s pillaging bass lines, with “Transmission” it is enlarged x1000. Here Hook looks back at the first time he played the song in front of an audience.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dBt3mJtgJc (/ embed)

4. “Age of Consent” – New order

“Age of Consent” is determined by the bass line and is considered Peter Hook’s favorite. The rest of the route pulls out of the station like a chugging powerhouse and builds on the solid foundation that Hook lays.

Hook once said: “It was such a gift for a bass player. The song is led by the bass and is very melodic. This is my favorite line from New Order. “It is a beautifully designed line that not only gets its own part of the recognition, but reflects the rest of the track with a sparkling optimism.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ahU-x-4Gxw (/ embed)

5. “Disruption” – Joy Division

Tony Wilson once said about Joy Division: “Punk allowed you to say” fuck you “but it couldn’t go on. It was a single, poisonous, two-syllable phrase of anger. Sooner or later someone would say more; someone wanted to say “I’m fucked”. ”

The first song on the band’s first album should always be a statement and with “Disorder” the band makes a daring and blurred contribution to one of the greatest albums of all time. The focus is again on Hook’s bass.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4liMrj1_m8 (/ embed)

6. “Thieves like us” – New order

It would always be difficult to follow the legendary “Blue Monday”. The song that brought a thousand synthesizers to the market is not to be underestimated, but it was “thieves like us” that really put Hook in the spotlight with New Order. But it didn’t come straight from his own head.

As Hook said to Louder Sound, “I’m not ashamed to say that I stole it from Hot Chocolate and used it with great effect. It was wonderful because I came across Errol Brown and felt like I had to confess and Errol Brown said to me, “Well done, boy!” Which was very nice of him, I thought. He’d be damn suing you these days, wouldn’t he? ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fc1ldXDJicY (/ embed)

7. “Atmosphere” – Joy Division

While Hook worked his way up the fingerboard with New Order on “Atmosphere”, a release only in France until Curtis’ death, he takes it low. It is this depth of field that makes the rest of the song grow.

Building ground for the prosperity of others is part of the bassist manifesto (not that Hook paid much attention to it) and it is unmistakable that it is exactly what Hook is doing. Providing the necessary solidity so that the glittering night sky can be painted by the rest of the band.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EdUjlawLJM (/ embed)

8. “She’s out of control” – Joy Division

Much of the power of “She’s Lost Control” comes from Ian Curtis’ powerful lyrics. Written about the moment he witnessed a woman who had a seizure in the office where he worked due to epilepsy, the predetermined nature of the song could leave that song feeling on the wrong side of chilling.

Despite the sad premonition of the song’s conception, this track still sings loudly in the hearts and minds of many JD fans. Hook’s bass is an earthquake-inducing phenomenon, and the complexity of thinking and construction that enables bone shaking is one of the reasons Hook is valued so highly.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVc29bYIvCM (/ embed)

9. “New Dawn Fades” – Joy Division

One of the most startling numbers in the Joy Division catalog is another example of Hook’s methodological control. It’s a dark and creepy riff that rumbles on as the Buzzsaw guitar enters the fray.

It is one of Hook’s most relentless riffs, as it is the menacing backdrop for Curtis’ lyrical considerations. Simple but awesome.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsT_PvMR4j4 (/ embed)

10. “True Faith” – New Order

By the mid-1980s, Peter Hook’s bass lines had become a key element in New Order’s success, but as their direction narrowed toward electronic music, Hook’s involvement became somewhat sparse. Incredibly, this seemed to make his contribution more vital.

As can be heard in this classic hit from 1987, Hook’s sequenced bass line is a vibrant dash of color that would leave the track without it.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfI1S0PKJR8 (/ embed)

Special mention: “World In Motion” – New order

Leave us alone. It’s our list, and when we think of New Order, many of us immediately think back to the magical World Cup Italia 90. Now we’re not sure if Hooky would really approve of this, but we can’t help but appreciate this record as we do with Joy Division, New Order or anyone else. Oh, and a special greeting to John Barnes, Liverpool’s best rapper.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Re4aDJL3heA (/ embed)