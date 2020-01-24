Peter Hook covers The Fall's 'Totally Wired' in homage to Mark E. Smith

advertisement

Singer-songwriter Peter Hook, the most recognized bass player in Joy Division and New Order, paid tribute to frontman Mark E. Smith after his death in 2018.

Hook, who was in one session with his band The Light for Ex-Fall member Marc Riley at BBC 6 Music, paid tribute to Smith, who died of lung and kidney cancer at the age of 60 after a long illness.

Since Smith’s health continued to deteriorate for several years before his death, the growling case front man refused to stop making music and entered the stage in a wheelchair a few weeks before his death.

advertisement

Hook, who had crossed with Smith several times as part of the Manchester music scene, arrived at 6 Music shortly after the news program and took his own toll. “I just wanted to dedicate this last song to Mark E Smith,” said Hook. “He was absolutely unique in what he did. We hit the head many times, but I had great admiration for him. I had great respect for him as a musician. “

Hook went on: “He was so hardworking. He totally believed in what he was doing. He was a real punk. He didn’t care what others thought and I think he will be missed very, very sadly. “

Stream the cover below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kK1jUf3GuDk [/ embed]

Remarks

advertisement