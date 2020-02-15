Find similarities. Peter Gallagher joins NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and portrays Mitch Clarke, Zoey’s father, who has PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). Though the condition doesn’t allow him to speak, 64-year-old Gallagher still thinks Mitch has something in common with another famous father he played: Sandy Cohen in The O.C.

“I think Mitch has a bit of Sandy Cohen in it,” says the actor in the latest Us Weekly issue at the newsstand. He added that he loves playing fathers – although it’s very different from what he did for most of his acting career. “I love to play a father. I just feel happy that I got these two good father roles. It’s only about the authors. “

Up until 2004, Gallagher “played the most bad guys,” says the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum, and until Grace & Frankie I got no punchlines. All I can say is that everyone, whatever you, in life do, stay with it, because every 40 years it will be good! “

From 2003 to 2007, the American beauty star played Seth Cohen’s father (Adam Brody) on Fox ‘The O.C. In 2013, he exclusively revealed to us that he was his O.C. costars “all the time” – and sometimes even reruns of the show.

“I just saw Ben (McKenzie) the other night at my daughter’s show. (Adam) Brody and I had dinner the other night, ”he said at the time.

A new episode of Zoey’s exceptional playlist will air on NBC Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

