CELEBRATE BORN THIS DAY: Mena Suvari, 41; Kelly Hu, 52; Peter Gabriel, 70; Stockard Channing, 76.

Mena Suvari, left, and Mick Rock (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)

Happy Birthday: Set goals and customize the way you do things. Once you’ve fixed what didn’t work for you, everything else will fit together. Clean up, make up for it, and go forward. Take an “I First” attitude with the intention of taking those you love with you as soon as you overcome any obstacles that stand in your way. Their numbers are 6, 14, 22, 27, 30, 37, 48.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Plan your next move. If you take on too much, you miss an opportunity. Be realistic in your activities and live in the moment. Love is encouraged. Do not suppress others’ intentions due to lack of time or energy. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Don’t rethink what you need to implement. Get your plans moving and make the changes that make you feel complete. Refuse to let someone take over or control your interests. Use your insights to make decisions that are in your best interest. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): Your success depends on you. Strive to get out, be active, and participate in unique activities. Make your ideas visible to everyone. You are breaking new ground and the results depend on your performance. 5 Stars

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): Stay close to home. Avoid disputes or situations in which you cannot win and that affect your ability to progress or finish what you started. Change your living conditions or maybe improve your environment. Stay active; Avoid emotional discord. 2 stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Take care of personal matters. You can improve a partnership, start a new project or travel by knowledge. Offer your talents and enthusiasm and you will find an interest that stimulates your imagination and grows into something essential. 4 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Relax and enjoy the moment. Plan to have fun with people who get the most out of you. Open your doors to friends and acquaintances or take precautions to get in touch with people or groups you are interested in. Self improvement is preferred. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Act, make your contribution and strive for perfection. Love and romance offer you options that you have avoided in the past. Make your expectations known before committing to claims or ultimatums. Use the charm to get ahead. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): The temptation will make you take on jobs that will not help you succeed or achieve your goal. Think about what’s important and put your priorities first. Don’t let anyone confuse you with empty promises. Trust your intuition. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): Don’t give in to someone who is manipulative. You may not want to deal with facts, but you have no chance if you are not realistic. Stand up for your rights, even if it means going ahead and making new friends. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22nd – January 19th): Hide behind your poker face. Nobody will have a clue what you think or what you will do. The answer you get from others determines who has your back and how you can get on. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Keep your life simple, moderate, and affordable. Focus on personal, financial and physical stabilization. Take the initiative and use your skills to put yourself in a critical position. Romance is introduced, and engagement looks promising. 5 Stars

PISCES (February 19 – March 20): Take control of reality before you take on your emotions and wreak havoc. Retreat instead of engaging in a heated discussion with someone who doesn’t move. Take your time and keep your personal life and intentions secret. 3 stars

Birthday baby: you are playful, determined and mysterious. They are sensitive and helpful.

