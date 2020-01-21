Peter doubts Alayah's plans for red flags

advertisement

Peter Weber fought doubts about whether Alayah I had the right intentions during the episode “The Bachelor” on Monday, January 20th.

His concerns came as Hannah Ann and Kelsey couldn’t get a friendly result for ChampagneGate. They agreed not to agree that Kelsey had bullied Hannah Ann, although Kelsey apologized. Hannah Ann sobbed when she insisted that she didn’t steal her champagne.

In the meantime, a new feud broke out in the house. Sydney thought Alayah was dishonest, but tensions escalated during a group appointment planned by Bachelor Alaun Demi Burnett, The women were involved in a pillow fight and it got a bit aggressive between Alayah and Sydney. Alayah, whose positive energy Peter enjoyed, won the last match.

During the after party, Sydney confronted Alayah with her behavior, but she claimed that her pageant background made her “practiced” tendencies seem natural. Sydney then confided in Peter that someone was doing a show for the cameras. Peter confessed that he was afraid to end up with someone who had been fake since watching Hannah Brown go through with it Jed Wyatt,

Peter responded by asking Sydney to name the woman who she believed was there for the wrong reasons. She called Alayah before everyone else and Alayah asked if everyone else was doing the same, which resulted in silence. Peter told all the ladies to be real with him, and he tried to find out the truth after Alayah faked the allegations that they were surprised. At the beginning of the episode, however, she did not deny that she was beautified for the cameras. Peter valued Sydney’s honesty so much that he gave her a rose.

Peter used the cocktail party to ask the other women about Alayah. Many of them were on the side of Sydney, but Alayah convinced Peter that she was only happy and could not pretend her feelings for him. Victoria P. then confessed that Alayah asked her to lie to producers because she knew her from Miss USA. Alayah claimed that she didn’t want them to be disqualified because they knew each other outside of the show.

Peter surprised at the last minute of the rose ceremony. He walked away in confusion about sending Alayah home. Eventually, Chris Harrison removed a rose from the equation and Peter eliminated jasmine. Sarah. Alexa and Alayah. Alayah blamed Victoria P. for her dismissal, while Peter admitted that he let the women influence his decision and expressed regret.

At the beginning of the episode, Peter took Victoria P. on a line dance one-on-one performance, in which she cried about her hard childhood. Her experience made her feel like she didn’t deserve love, but Peter reassured her by saying that she inspired him and gave her a rose.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

