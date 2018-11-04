Pete Davidson wishes Ariana Grande the best for SNL while releasing a song that thanks him

advertisement

One question remained unanswered: Would the SNL tackle the separation? After all, the season’s premiere was pretty obsessed with the couple. Davidson appeared in the Weekend Update segment and described the relationship with Colin Jost and Michael Che: “Do you remember when the whole city pretended the child was Batman because he was sick? That’s how it feels. “

In addition, the promos for Saturday’s episode seemed to be concerned with the speed at which Davidson and Grande were engaged. On the short notice, Davidson turns to musical guest Maggie Rogers and says, “Hey Maggie, I’m Pete. Do you want to get married?”

The show may have disappointed those hungry for celebrity gossip.

Davidson released the weekend update to give his impressions of various politicians running for office. The first mention of Grande was weird. Davidson said he has been paying more attention to politics since “I had to move back in with my mother.” He and Grande had moved into a $ 16 million apartment together.

Throughout the segment, he joked about the appearances of various politicians – for example, that Rep. Peter T. King (RN.Y.) looks like a cigar has come to life – and only mentioned Grande at the very end von But instead of joking, he only wished his ex the best.

“The last thing I’m going to say is that I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is that it doesn’t affect anyone,” he said, adding, “Sometimes things just don’t work, and that’s fine. She is a wonderful, strong person and I sincerely wish her all the best in the world. “

It was a little surprising that the show no longer started with the split, but the real surprise was that Grande dropped a new song a few minutes before the start of SNL – and he mentions Davidson by name.

The song is titled “Thank you, next” and Grande thanks her exes everywhere and says what they taught her or what they meant to her. She sings about Davidson: “I almost got married / And I’m so grateful for Pete.” could thank you to Malcolm / Because he was an angel. “

Later in the song she sings: “One taught me love / One taught me patience / And one taught me pain / Now I’m so incredible.” It is unclear who each line refers to.

If there was a snack on Saturday, the Davidson / Grande story could have finally played out. The two seem to agree and continue to do so with these two statements in the world. It seems like they are telling the rest of the world to join them.

