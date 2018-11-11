advertisement

A short context: Davidson appeared on “Weekend Update” last week and gave some thoughts on different politicians based on appearance alone. He aimed at Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch: “It may surprise you to hear that he’s a Texas congressional candidate and not a hit in a porn movie.” When the audience laughed, Davidson added, “I’m sorry. I know he lost his eye in the war or whatever.”

Many on both sides of the aisle apologized on behalf of veterans, including Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) And Jack Pandol, a spokesman for the National Republican Congress Committee. Crenshaw, who spoke to Dan Zak of the Washington Post about his journey into the political sphere, said he was not offended but disappointed that the joke was lame and not funny.

Davidson remained silent – until Saturday.

In a salmon-colored hoodie, a shy, smiling Davidson slipped to the Weekend Update desk and said, “Well, um, what a shock to people who know me, I made a bad choice last week.”

“I was joking about Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw and I apologize on behalf of the show and myself,” he said. “My poor mother. Can you imagine being my mother? That must be shit. Can you imagine yourself to be Pete Davidson’s mother? It can’t be easy when everyone is mad at your son and roommate. “(Davidson recently returned to his mother after everyone talked about his engagement to pop star Ariana Grande.)

“I mean that with all my heart. It was a bad choice of words. The man is a war hero and deserves all respect in the world, ”said Davidson. “And if anything good came out of it, maybe it was for one day that the left and the right finally agreed: That I am d —.”

Then, in one of the more shocking moments in modern SNL history, Crenshaw slipped into the frame and said, “You?”

The audience went crazy. When Davidson thanked him for coming, Crenshaw thanked him “for making a Republican look good.”

Davidson apologized again, this time personally: “For people who don’t know, the reason you’re wearing an eye patch is because you lost your eye on an IED in Afghanistan during your third battle tour, and I ‘it I’m sorry.”

Then an uncomfortable moment came. When Crenshaw accepted the apology, his cell phone started ringing. His ringtone? “Breathin ‘” by none other than Grande.

“Ariana Grande,” laughed Davidson.

“Oh, do you know her?” Crenshaw replied.

Crenshaw then made the script by making a few jokes about Davidon’s appearance, referring to a few photos:

“This is Pete Davidson. He looks like the meth from Breaking Bad is one person. ”

“He looks like a troll doll with a tapeworm.”

“Pete looks like Martin Short in” Santa Claus 3 “. By the way, one of these people was really good at SNL.”

Then Crenshaw grew serious.

“There is a lot to learn here. Not only that the left and right can still agree on some things, but also: Americans can forgive each other. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good into each other, “he said. He added that it is a Veterans Day weekend,” which means that it is a good time for any American to connect with a veteran. “Maybe say,” Thank you for your service “But I would encourage you to say otherwise. Tell a veteran,” Never forget. “

“When you tell a veteran, never forget,” you imply that as an American you are with them, not separated by an imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected as grateful fellow Americans, “he added.” … And never forget the ones we lost on September 11th – heroes like Pete’s father, “a firefighter who died at the World Trade Center.

“Never forget,” replied Davidson, “and that’s both of us!”

If Davidson was looking for a friendlier response than the one he received last week, then he was sure to get it. A Twitter user summarized the general reaction: “Good for everyone involved.”

