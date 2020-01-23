Pete Carmichael of the Diableros mourned the Toronto music community

advertisement

The music community of Toronto mourns the loss of the beloved local musician Pete Carmichael. Earlier this week, Facebook messages spread that Carmichael was missing. On January 21, friends confirmed his death on social media.

Carmichael was an old veteran in the city’s music scene as the front man of the Diableros and in other bands, most recently Pete Carmichael and the Volts.

advertisement

In 2005, the Diableros released their critically acclaimed jangle rock debut, You Can’t Break The Strings In Our Olympic Hearts, a striking album in the local indie rock music scene in the middle of the eighties. The band was founded in 2004 after promoter Dan Burke Carmichael asked to play a tribute to Jesus & The Mary Chain at the Silver Dollar. Carmichael recruited drummer Phoebe Lee, with whom he had previously played, and gathered a few other friends to do the show.

“We had so much fun jamming that I told them to form a band, and he agreed,” says Lee. “We have decided to make it official.”

Diableros gained a positive buzz and critical acclaim with the release of Olympic Hearts with the heartbreaking, late-all-there rock songs that yielded comparisons with fellow indie rock outbreaks of that time such as Arcade Fire and the Walkmen. Carmichael was on the cover of NOW Magazine in 2005, and in the cover story he was surprised and somewhat shy about all the attention the band received.

That lack of pretension has made Carmichael and the band beloved for so many people, says Evan Newman, the band’s manager, friend and an early proponent of Carmichael’s music.

“They didn’t walk with the hip indie crowd. They were really authentic, nice people,” says Newman, who is now a partner in Outside Music, their former label. “They were underdogs who had a bright moment and gave hope to those other underdog bands. You didn’t have to sound polished to make a great album. “

The Diableros released their second album, Aren’t Ready For The Country, in 2007, followed by the EP Old Story, Fresh Road in 2009. They dissolved in 2010. Carmichael recently released four new songs on Bandcamp, with revenues going to CAMH.

The line-up changed regularly in the course of Diableros’ half-decade career. But Carmichael’s desire and song writing have always been central.

“Pete was the Diableros,” says Newman. “That jangly guitar was him completely.”

After the Diableros, Carmichael continued to make music, most recently with his new band, Pete Carmichael & The Volts. They had their debut show last November at the Monarch Tavern. Burke, another old supporter of Carmichael, organized the show.

“[When] I saw the missing report, I immediately told him:” Pete, where are you? People are worried. “I wish he could have answered,” Burke says. I wish he could see the 10,000 messages of sadness on Facebook today. “

The death of Carmichael is widely influenced on social media by local musicians, journalists, friends and members of the community.

“He played an integral role in setting up the indie music scene in Toronto in the early and mid-2000s,” says Lee. “He brought so many people together. It felt like a close-knit community, when there were no social media and you had to create one yourself. It became a truly supportive environment for music that felt super magical. “

Michael K. Newton, the organ player of Olympic Hearts and Carmichael’s later collaborator of The Volts, remembers him as “a pervasive force in the Toronto music community.”

“He was one of the first people to introduce me to the community when I was friendless and new to Toronto,” says Newton. “It is very difficult to imagine that you will not bump into him walking through Dundas West or being at a great show and finding yourself next to Pete.”

Friends remember Carmichael as humble and sincere, a champion in the Toronto music scene.

“He had such a warm spirit and enthusiasm that it was really contagious. He saw so many bands and went to so many shows, “says Lee.” I’m not sure how he could do that. I couldn’t keep up. “

She adds: “He was really sincere. It can be goofy or intense. He was always so honest about everything. There was never nonsense with him. You could always say something to him and even if you hadn’t spoken for a while, it was always easy to get back to it. “

After The Diableros split up, Newman remembers how Carmichael continued to send him new music. He always loved what he created.

“He didn’t care if he was cool or trendy. Pete loved making music for the simple reason.” Says Newman. “It was when he was happiest.”

@SamEdwardsTO

.

advertisement