ABC will host the eighth democratic debate live on Friday from St. Anslem College in Manchester, New Hampshire. It’s the first of three primary showdowns scheduled for February, and it’s just days before the state’s primary tournament on February 11th.

The three-hour debate will include seven candidates. Those who have qualified appear in the following order (from left to right):

* Andrew Yang, former tech manager

* Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Ind.

* Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator

* Joe Biden, former vice president

* Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Senator

* Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota

* Tom Steyer, hedge fund billionaire

Although the number of Democrats vying for the nomination has dropped significantly recently, there are four other candidates who haven’t qualified for Friday’s game:

* Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor of New York City

* Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative for Hawaii’s second congressional district

* Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts

* Michael Bennet, Colorado Senator

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis will act as moderators for the debate. Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez from WMUR, the local subsidiary in New Hampshire, join them.

The debate on Friday follows the (admittedly botched) Iowa Caucuses, in which Sanders and Buttigieg are caught in a virtual tie. Sanders is now leading the latest polls in New Hampshire, according to the New York Times.

The debate begins at 8 p.m. CET. Then check out the live stream above (or click here to watch it on YouTube) Scroll down to discuss in the comments,