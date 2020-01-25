Pete Best reconnects with the former Beatles drummer

advertisement

We were lucky enough to sit down with one of the founding members of one of the most legendary bands of all time, The Beatles, as we were granted Pete Best for some time with the “forgotten Beatle”. Best joined the band at a crucial point in his career and provided a stable foundation for the band’s growth before Ringo Starr took over.

After the Beatles, the drummer was part of many well-known acts and founded his own group with The Pete Best Band. Given this opportunity to take a bitter look at the band, we were thrilled to find a dedicated, excited, and genuinely caring artist who likes to think about his moment in the history books of pop culture.

Although John Lennon is considered the furnace from which the Beatles’ steel was forged. But it was Paul McCartney who influenced many of the band’s musical paths and put these mechanical pieces together. He hit the conceptual works Sgt. In the Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band and the Magical Mystery Tour (both 1967), he assembled the cascading tape loops on the cavernous Tomorrow Never Knows and wrote the fiery guitar solos, ‘Another Girl’, ‘ Taxman ‘and’ And Your Bird Can Sing ‘blew’. It was McCartney who invited guitarist George Harrison to join Lennon’s entourage, as did McCartney, who searched the busy scene for a permanent Stick man in 1960.

advertisement

“You’re right,” replies Pete Best, the “forgotten Beatle”. “It was Paul who was on the phone. They needed a drummer to go to Germany and he knew I was playing drums. He had seen me play drums with The Black Jacks, my own band. So he called me and basically I got the offer to go to Germany. What do you think about sitting on the skin? Well, I said I’ll clarify it with my parents and my own band. ”

After getting a nod from his bandmates, his parents Best also generously pushed towards his goals. “Called him back and he said,” You have to audition. “I started to laugh, in those days no one auditioned, you just jumped from band to band. So I went down to the Wyvern Club, we got roughly kicked out six numbers. Five minutes later they said, “You’re in Pete!”

Back to 2020 and we’re sitting in Dublin’s “Lost Lane”. We both talk about events that took place almost sixty years ago that made up modern rock lexicon. At the end of the interview I tell brother / manager Roag Best that I feel like I have just spoken to a Beatle. Roag laughs too. Something tells me that this is not the first time he has heard this joke. However, the statement is not sardonic. Pete Best is also entitled to Beatle citizenship, as is McCartney.

Before there was “John, Paul, George and Ringo”, fans shouted for “John, Paul, George and Pete”. Yes, it was Ringo Starr’s galloping cymbal work that delighted fans from Please Please Me (1963) to Abbey Road (1969), but it was Pete’s setback that led to this unprecedented work. Pete was also the drummer who participated in the Decca audition in January 1962, a 15-piece song set that included three early Lennon McCartney songs.

“Cilla’s version (” Love of The Loved “) was very commercial,” Pete giggles. “Very commercial. It is very different from how we played it. Well, no, it’s actually not that different, but it was very different to hear a singer. It was a good number for her to cut her teeth, I think it was one of her first singles. We played “Hello Little Girl” on stage many times before it got to Decca. When we started presenting new material, the children were very well received. They loved it. Again, it showed how versatile the Beatles were. We weren’t just a rock and roll band. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNYPHz8pYs0 (/ embed)

Pete is in good shape and is happy to laugh about memories and past moments. Pete and Roag Best are both involved in Liverpool’s Magical Beatles Museum, a central piece that celebrates the first hits of “The Fab Five” (including bassist Stuart Sutcliffe). But the Beatles connection wasn’t always the easiest to live with. Pete Best, a drummer for a number of post-Beatle units, appeared to have hung his sticks in the late 1960s. It was Roag who held a third role as a drummer and brought him back to the live stage.

“We always wanted that,” Pete confirms. “When I got back into show business, the deal I made was that I choose my own musicians.” My mother was still alive and it would be great if the younger brother Roag, who had his own band at the time, came on stage. My mother could see the oldest and the youngest boy, both drummers played on stage at the same time. It was such a pleasure. ”

In order not to be overwhelmed by sentimentality, the professional Best explained the opportunity offered by the two drummers of a band: “The reason to have two drummers is that he plays the drums if I play the right tempo.” When I’m working on drums, he is picking up the pace. Instead of having a percussion section, a percussion drummer. ”

The best connections to popular music go back to the Beatles expedition in Hamburg. Five young Liverpoolers (George Harrison was not even eighteen years old at the time) were now in the midst of a decadent row of red-light districts, Bohemian colleagues and exhausting stage sets. The band threw themselves into their work and established an ethic that characterized them as something extraordinarily unique.

“The fact that we played six, seven hours for six, seven nights a week – solid, non-stop! We have grown from a very mediocre band to a productive rock’n’roll band that has developed a style that gives the music a real character. When we returned to Liverpool from Germany, children in Liverpool had never seen anything like it! That was all the personification of the Beatles. It just grew from there. Dance halls saw things they had never seen in twenty years. Children ran forward onto the stage. Curtains were torn down! It was like Bill Haley again. “

Hamburg, like much of the Beatles’ work, has experienced sensational reinterpretations. The band’s original rhythm section was also subject to a misguided attribution. “Stu was a rock and roll bass player. Like many media, I suffered the same thing, they said he was expelled from the band because he was not a good bass player. Back then rock’n’roll was very easy. He was a good rock’n’roll player, he played simple bass, but for a drummer, what he played was great. It wasn’t brilliant for me, but it wasn’t bad. ”

But with such talent in the band in the form of a young Paul McCartney, the competition for a place in the band was tough. “Paul was a natural musician, he was an all-rounder. He could play the piano, banjo, as you call it. It seemed natural to him that Stu Paul would play the bass role. Because of his musical ability, he would deliver a better bass line than Stu. There was an improvement, but that didn’t make Stu a bad bass player! “

Instead, Sutcliffe was an exceptional painter. He died at the agonizing age of twenty-one, but left a pasty testimony that demonstrated a talent that was beyond his reach for decades. “It goes without saying,” Pete confirms. “John had absolute respect for Stu when it came to an artist, just because he graduated from art school he realized what talent Stu had compared to his own talent.”

It’s nice to hear how positive his perspective is. Although his dismissal was undoubtedly difficult in 1962, he speaks positively about the Beatles’ chief songwriters. When I ask if he’s closer to Lennon or McCartney, his answer is determined. “John. Don’t get me wrong. I became friends with the whole band, but came closest to John. At the same time, despite the many things he called later, I still had respect for him in interviews and the like. But John and I was always at the bars, we got up late in Germany. I can tell you, John wasn’t what the public saw. Not the sardonic, twisted, ironic John, but he had a lot of a tender, loving one Page. It came out. For me, you put these two units together and it made this great guy. “

Pete’s Liverpudlian train is more pronounced than ever. His musical curriculum vitae includes the sixties band Lee Curtis and The All Stars. Bandleader Curtis (née Pete Flannery) had a baritone that was comparable to that of a British Elvis. “That was the band that I joined after the Beatles. I had a lot of offers to join different bands. Joe Flannery, Pete’s brother, who was the manager, turned and said, “I want you to join.” I said I would think about it. I sent out a few spies to watch them. They all came back and said, “It’s a good little band.” It’s a sign of pride for Best, who, after taking the band out of the doldrums, remembers that the group “came second behind The Beatles in The Merseybeat poll. It couldn’t be closer!”

Lee Curtis and The All Stars sounded intoxicating on stage and on record with their booming R’NB sound. “A very underrated singer,” Pete admits. “Very underestimated, but his vocal range was very, very good. But when Lee got a record deal from Decca, he didn’t use us. Then we recorded a record called Let’s Stomp with him. That basically got us on the map. But it became clear that Joe was only interested in bumping Lee. The boys came to me and said, “For our sake, would you split up and lead the band?” I turned around and said, “If you want that, we should do it.” That is why we collapsed so that we could get our own identity. I went to my mother Mo, she was leading bands before, so it seemed natural to her to lead us. “

They became The Pete Best Combo. In 1964, they toured the United States and Canada, while Pete published the deliciously titled Best Of The Beatles in 1966. The album is a compilation of psychedelic Byrd-like rockers and rotates 180 degrees compared to the reflective Hayman’s Green from 2008. A clear walk through the paintings showed paths and positions that the “true capital of Ireland” has on their subjects the album made a thoughtful advance to the drummer’s canon. It is an inspired excavation by his former bandmates.

“When The Anthology came out, it was the Beatles’ story,” Pete laughs knowingly. “Because they took my head off the front cover (giggles). We talked about how every band we wanted to record our own material on, and the guys and I thought it was a good idea to translate my anthology into music. ”

The drummer and bandleader continued: “The reason we called it Hayman’s Green is simply the fact that it came from there. The reason my head is on the front is my small repayment, which is my head from yours Takes anthology and puts my head back on my anthology. But I’m sure you’ve already figured it out! ”

Pete and Roag return to Ireland in March. Like McCartney, Harrison and Lennon, Pete has family ties to the island. He returns to Lost Lane to speak to the many fans. “(It will) be very open, very humorous. Talk about my days with the Beatles, talk about my days after the Beatles. Without taboos. We talk about everything and everything. What I enjoy, as much as I speak and entertain, is that Open to the public. We’ll do a section with questions and answers. ”

According to another Beatles, a great time is guaranteed for everyone!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_YW1saMTvA (/ embed)

Pete Best will perform at the “Audience With” shows in Ireland at the River House Hotel, Wexford (March 27th) and Lost Lane, Dublin (March 29th).

advertisement