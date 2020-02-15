Expand the family! Peta Murgatroyd and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy You may already have a child, but that may not be all because you are looking for more.

“I want it on the record, right here, right now. I want a girl. I want a girl more than anything and if it will be another boy it will be incredible. But I’m the father of my girl, ”said 40-year-old Maksim to ET. His beautiful wife, 33, agreed to her love.

“I feel the same way because we talked about it when it’s a different boy, like, ‘Oh my god, how will I love another boy, how I love my [son] Shai? ‘Maybe a little girl will be different? “Peta explained. The couple are more than ready to add to their happy bunch too.

“I think we wouldn’t know until we get there, and we’re definitely looking forward to more,” said Maksim – a professional dancer. “I think I come from a family of siblings. Peta has a sibling and we kind of recognize the enormous value of it now. I also look at this child as if it were the only one that is being visited by grandparents and ourselves. “

It is no surprise to hear that the famous duo is only there to have another child, especially since they have built a close relationship with their little one, especially Peta, who shares her passion for dance with him.

“Last Monday was a very special one for me because my baby was allowed to see me dance for the first time,” wrote Dancing With the Stars Pro via Instagram on September 20, 2019.

“He’s at an age when he can really understand what I’m doing and it made me so happy to have him with me at the # DWTS premiere,” she continued. “He says” Mumma dance work “and it warms my heart … This child is so special to me and it is amazing that I can share my passions with him at a young age.”

We know that Peta and Maksim are already great parents, so we can’t wait to pass on all their love to their next child.