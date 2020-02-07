You can’t spell PETA without “pet,” but the group now wants people to stop using the word and everyone is very confused. Earlier this week, Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, suggested using the term “companion” and said people should call themselves “guardians” rather than “owners”. The comments sparked a debate as some said PETA was calling for the term “pet” to be banned.

“To refer to an animal as a” pet “or” it “reduces a sentient being with personality and emotions to an inanimate object – possession that can be used in any way that the” owner “desires”, Newkirk said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Contrary to some reports, we are not trying to ban these words. We only suggest that it would be more respectful to call the animals in our homes” companions “and ourselves in the same way as” guardians “that all social movements, who are concerned with respect, have called for no more racist or sexist terms, or that this otherwise implies that the topic is less important than the speaker. “

Then my cat should find a job and pay for rent and buy her own food

– Nisca Astrid (@astridnisca), February 5, 2020

The controversy began on Monday when Jessica White, PETA’s senior media officer, appeared on Good Morning Britain to explain how the group felt about the word “pet”.

Peta really watered down her message with such shit

– 2020 💯 (@ BuckeyePat84) February 7, 2020

“Many people at home who have dogs or cats call them pets and call themselves owners. This implies that the animals are owned, such as a car,” White said on the show, Fox News reports. “If you don’t describe animals as living beings as they are, but as lifeless objects, this can reflect our treatment of these animals.”

We live in this world today 🤦🏼‍♂️

– Brent Blackman (@svrnblk), February 7, 2020

White tried to explain that the use of the term “pet” causes the perception that the animal is available. GMB host Piers Morgan Hen asked White if he wanted to change the name of the organization.

“I think you missed the point, White said to him.

But they have a pet on their behalf …

– Brett (@ brettbaker21) February 7, 2020

PETA also became a lightning rod for criticism at the Super Bowl weekend after a commercial was released calling for an end to “speciesism” and animal abuse. The ad featured kneeling animals designed to spark Colin Kaepernick’s racial injustice protests, which Twitter users found irrelevant to his message.

Photo credit: Kirsty O’Connor / PA Images via Getty Images