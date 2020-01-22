Pet Shop Boys – Hotspot

advertisement

David Pollock

January 21, 2020

Fourteenth studio album by the English synth pop duo proves that their style remains undated

Inevitability never sounds as fresh as with the arrival of a new Pet Shop Boys album. The sound of a format that is being rinsed – which no doubt happens every time – is drowned out by the inescapable pleasures of those big, clear, extraterrestrial washes from synthesizer and callbacks to the dance floors of the late 80s and early 90s. from Chris Lowe’s house-driven beats and Neil Tennant’s arch-like, lyrical vocal constructions, a subtle revolutionary sound, a celebration of and reaction to the mainstreaming of club music in popular culture at the time of his rise.

Unfeasible, it is thirty-six years since the duo released their debut single ‘West End Girls’ (it was not a hit until the following year), and although technology has improved in the meantime, their sound has retained a quality time capsule. This works to the advantage of Tennant and Lowe, since electronic pop has rarely gone out of fashion since then, and it is in the enthusiasm and tenacity of their delivery that the pair continues to sound as if the 2020s might need them.

The lively electro of ‘Will-o-the-Wisp’ celebrates a muse, ‘a radiant, enthusiastic free spirit’ who could preserve youth and the will to party after midnight in Berlin, or who might have settled with a women and work at the local government; ‘Happy People’ is a bubble, Stock, Aitken and Aquarius-like pop tribute to ‘happy people / living in a sad world’; “I Don’t Want” is the most contagious and danceable explanation of his singer’s desire to stay home that we can remember; and ‘Monkey Business’ is a shiny piece of nu-disco with heavily synthesized voices on the breakdown, breathtaking female vocals, spaceship synth swooshes and piano house soundtracked demands for ‘champagne and margaritas’.

advertisement

Amidst all these undoubtedly bangers, there are moments of peace and quiet, with the electro-ballad ‘You Are the One’, the rising feeling of nostalgia, melodrama and reflection on past stars in ‘Hoping for a Miracle’ and ‘Burning the Heather’s attempt to a pastoral feeling, with Tennant’s electronic bandmate Johnny Marr adding discreet guitar. Years & Years also appear on ‘Dreamland’, both the most contemporary and the most attractive song here, with Tennant and Olly Alexander who briefly acknowledge reality (‘I am so tired of my homeland’) by escaping it in a world of love and sound.

The concluding ‘Wedding in Berlin’ combines a deep house beat with a noisy wedding marche and summarizes the themes of what is apparently the last of a trilogy of albums (including 2013’s Electric and 2016’s Super) that were largely recorded in Berlin with producer Stuart Prijs. . References to the city are present everywhere, as well as a sense of recurring romance, as if it alludes to that new life and love, and life in Europe may be a characteristic of the own world of pet stores. The songs here could have been comfortably included in every point of their career, although their style will remain undated in 2020.

From Fri 24 Jan on x2 Records / Cobalt.

advertisement