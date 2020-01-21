advertisement

A record level of pessimism has crept in to CEOs around the world with regard to global economic growth, according to a survey here on the first night of the annual WEF meeting.

For the first time, more than half of the CEOs interviewed by global consulting firm PwC said the pace of global GDP growth would slow.

For comparison: the survey found a record level of optimism among CEOs two years ago in 2018.

In the latest survey, only 27% of CEOs said they have “very confidence” in their sales growth prospects in 2020, a low level that has not been observed since 2009.

The survey included nearly 1,600 CEOs in 83 areas.

While 53% predicted a decline in global economic growth (rising sharply from 29% last year), only 22% expected improvement (compared to 42%).

In 2018 a record high of 57% expected an improvement in global GDP.

China was the only major economy where CEOs’ confidence has increased with regard to the growth prospects of their companies in 2020.

