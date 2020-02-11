It only took two songs to appreciate the sincerity of each performance at the 2020 All for the Hall concert in Nashville on Monday evening (February 10th). Everything for the hall: Under the Influence – an advantage for the Country Music Hall of Fame – asked hit makers like Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Tanya Tucker and Ingrid Andress to choose a cover song that influenced them.

After opening with “Wasted Time”, presenter Keith Urban introduced his cover of Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou” and explained that although there are other popular versions of her 1977 hit, this is the one he heard as a teenager in Australia Has. Before the show, he shared what it was like when he watched the star’s documentary to understand and appreciate how Ronstadt moved him musically. Urban grew up live with many of her songs.

“I realized that she was an artist that I loved, of course because she merged pop and country,” he said Taste of Country.

That was the cornerstone of a night that alternated between men and women, established stars and newcomers. Carly Pearce’s cover of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” was a sold-out Bridgestone Arena vocal, and Morgan Wallen’s enthusiastic, serious vocals on the Eagles “Take It Easy” played well for an audience that you might be one of the “Chasin ‘You” singer could learn something else.

“She was such a visionary of what a woman in country music can do,” Pearce shared the pre-show, speaking of Twain. “She crossed the line by showing her waist … she was wearing the infamous cheetah outfit for ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ and then obviously nobody sounded like her.”

All 11 artists played the show “All for the Hall” for free – an important note during Shelton’s introduction. He flew to Nashville for the show and hopped on a plane to fly out immediately. His occasional performance of “Ol ‘Red” and Alan Jackson’s “Dallas” followed after a few good-natured jokes at Urban’s expense.

The crowd got what they hoped for from Nashville’s true A-list celebrity, but its cover served as a humble reminder of the show’s stated purpose:

Not every cover was a country. Tenille Townes chose U2s “I still haven’t found what I’m looking for” and Christian artist Lauren Daigle covered Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly” after a beautiful piano version of her own “You Say”. The paths between country and pop music have never been as clear as today. The paths that connect country and Christian music are just as clear. Daigle’s warm presence on stage was a reminder of this and a welcome change from the names and songs we’ve heard on the Top 40 radio for years.

Chris Stapleton’s masterful vocal performance of his own “millionaire” and Willie Nelson’s “Angel flies too close to the ground” between Daigle and Tucker could have been overlooked, but that’s not a criticism of his acoustic performance. Tucker’s recent Grammy success and her breathtaking new album brought many fans into the arena on Monday evening. She not only consolidated her place in contemporary conversation, but also her legacy with personal cover versions of songs by George Jones, Merle Haggard and Tammy Wynette. Bring My Flowers Now was as good as you hoped if you saw her on TV last month.

Brothers Osborne delighted the crowd with Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down” and their own “It Ain’t My Fault”, which was about the duel of guitar solos with Urban.

Combs ended the more than two-hour show with “Even Though I’m Leaving” and his well-known cover from Brooks & Dunns “Brand New Man”, but the most refreshing thing about the night was that no artist stole the show. “It was the collective’s sincere tributes to the artists who really shaped them, who resonated. Unlike other tribute shows, no one had to be satisfied with a second or third option. There were no deep cuts and breaks between the sets could be easy filled with fans through urban riffs.

“Willie Nelson is one of my biggest influences,” said Stapleton Taste of Country before the show. “For me, this whole era of country music … these are the things I do for country music songwriting and the whole atmosphere that I really love is very important to me.”

“If you want a bar to write country songs, that’s it (it),” he added.

The same applies (and probably was said) to every cover that was performed at the 2020 event. In the end, ticket sales for the seventh year of All for the Hall raised more than $ 800,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame educational programs.

See the best pictures of the seventh All for the hall concert: