SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Emergency services were called on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. to crash on Waimairi Road in Christchurch. (File photo)

A person caught in a car housed under a garbage truck in Christchurch was saved.

Emergency services were called on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. to crash on Waimairi Road near Maidstone Road in Ilam.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said initial reports suggested a small car had crashed and got stuck under the garbage truck.

Two firefighters from Wigram and Harewood helped free the driver, who was considered the only person in the car.

A police spokeswoman said the southbound lane on Waimairi Road was blocked while the crews were working on site.

A St. John spokesman said the person was treated by paramedics on site and was not taken to the hospital.

According to the NZ Transport Agency, the roads around the crash were heavily congested.