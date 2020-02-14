SAN DIEGO – A person who is being screened for a possible corona virus in the South Bay has been released under the supervision of the county, a hospital spokesman told FOX 5.

The patient examined at the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center was discharged on Wednesday evening. The release was under the supervision of San Diego County Health and Human Services officials.

The San Diego Union Tribune first reported the possible case on Wednesday evening. A Sharp HealthCare representative confirmed the details to FOX 5.

FOX 5 has contacted the county health authorities for more information on the status of the person.

Coronavirus was confirmed in two people who were quarantined at Marine Corps Station Miramar. Both patients are isolated at UC San Diego Health. A third patient was observed due to symptoms of the virus, hospital officials said.

