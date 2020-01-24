Person shot by officer dies

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A person was shot dead by a police officer in the Oak Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department said.

advertisement

According to the police, the officers received a call about an incident near 54 and Krenning around 3:20 p.m.

When the police arrived, at least one police officer ran after the person on foot and opened the fire, hitting the person with at least one bullet, the police said.

The circumstances of the shootout were unclear.

Access to traffic along West 55th Street and College Grove Way and 54th Street between College Grove Way and Redwood Street has been restricted due to an investigation by officials.

San Diego MTS said the northbound stops on 54th Street between Westover Place and Redwood Street would be skipped until 7:30 p.m., as well as the southbound stops on 54th Street and Krenning Street.

#MTSAlarm Due to police activities, routes 916/917 and 955 will be diverted (probably until around 7:30 p.m.). North stops on 54th Street from Westover to Redwood will be missed. The 54th & Krenning southbound stop will also be out of service.

– San Diego MTS (@sdmts), January 25, 2020

Look back for updates on this evolution story.

32.736130

-117.079752

,

advertisement