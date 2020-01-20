Person in serious condition after falling from cliff near Wellington

advertisement

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

A person is in a serious condition after falling 10 meters from a cliff near Wellington.

Emergency services received a call on Monday at 4.15 pm that a person had fallen off a cliff near Lambley Rd in Titahi Bay, Porirua.

Wellington Free Ambulance transported the person in a serious condition to Wellington hospital.

No details have been released about the type of injuries.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

Emergency services were called to Titahi Bay on Monday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the incident at 4.20 pm and the person had fallen about 10 meters.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said that three fire engines were sent to the scene – one from Titahi Bay and two from Porirua.

However, fire brigade was not required.

In 2009, a Porirua man fell from an 18-meter high cliff and survived the night in Titahi Bay.

He was later found and transported to the hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man had hypothermia, serious head injury and multiple fractures.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

