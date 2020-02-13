Pernod Ricard SA cut its full-year guidance on Thursday and expects the coronavirus outbreak to have a serious impact on the third quarter, despite the fact that the first half of the fiscal year saw higher net income and sales.

The French premium spirits manufacturer

RI + 0.41%

The net profit was EUR 1.03 billion after EUR 1.02 billion in the previous year.

Pernod Ricard generated sales of EUR 2.99 billion in the second quarter, an organic increase of 4% that excludes currency fluctuations and acquisitions. Sales in the first half of the year rose from EUR 5.19 billion to EUR 5.47 billion.

Despite the increase in sales and earnings, the manufacturer of Absolut Vodka and Jameson Whiskey now anticipates lower organic growth in the underlying profit as the Corona Virus is expected to have a “serious” impact on its business, particularly in the third quarter will have. Pernod Ricard lowered his forecast for organic earnings growth from recurring operations for the 2020 financial year from previously expected 5% to 7% to 2 to 4%.

“We will maintain our strategic course and maintain priority investments to further maximize long-term value creation,” said Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO.