We are big fans of the godmother of punk, Patti Smith. Not because she is a wonderful poet and writer, nor because she shows all the sensible qualities that we had hoped to have from each of her generations. But because with appearances like this one she laid the foundation for a lot of rock’n’roll in 1976 at the Old Gray Whistle Test.

Icon Smith moves to the legendary OGWT studios to perform not only the title track of their then current and now influential Alum Horses, but also a TV appearance for their 1974 song “Hey Joe”. It must go down as one of the greatest performances ever broadcast by the show. Watch the video below.

It would be two years before Patti Smith made her name in the Old Gray Whistle Test with her gorgeous performance of “because the night” and consolidated as a cultural touchstone for the masses. But with this performance in May 1976, she grabbed many muses by the neck and refused to let go to this day. That was the powerful dynamic of her art.

Smith was never one to retire from a stage battle. The singer refined her artistic performance with spoken considerations, which she slowly changed to add electric guitars and rhythms until she finally brought the Patti Smith Group together. The band consisted of Lenny Kaye and the late Ivan Kral and started recording in 1974. In the same year they published “Hey Joe” as an A-page for “Piss Factory” and received a lot of attention from the New York Glitterati.

The group signed to Arista Records and released their first John Cale-produced album entitled Horses in November 1975. It was a perfect fusion of punk rock and poetry, it was the fusion of New York’s Beatnik past with its impending past -be frenetic punk rock future. It was and is timeless.

A nod to how legendary and on-pulse the Old Gray Whistle Test was, Whispering Bob Harris would welcome the brilliant Patti Smith Group for this notorious studio performance a few months later. When London’s disenfranchised children started tearing their clothes and sticking them through earrings with safety pins, Patti Smith showed them that it was the heart of the thing that really made them punk.

The world would soon explode with punk, with New York and London creating some of the most intense and influential bands the rock world has ever seen in these few short years. But without Patti, most would never have existed.

Watch one of the following lightbulb moments as Patti Smith delivered a breathtaking performance of “Horses” and “Hey Joe” at The Old Gray Whistle Test in 1976.

