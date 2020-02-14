The scenic greens of Heaton Park golf course open after a few local boys intervened to secure their future.

PGA professional Andrew Terry and business partner Joe Jackon – under the name ‘Heaton Park Golf’ – will take responsibility for the course on behalf of the Manchester Council.

The award-winning 18-hole course, three par pitch-and-putt and the clubhouse were reopened today (Friday, February 14).

Heywood duo Andrew and Joe, who grew up in Heaton Park, hope that the reins will help them get more people into the sport.

The course closed last October after an agreement between the Council and Green Circle Estates had ended.

The operator had temporarily taken over after Heaton Park’s management company, Mack Trading, stopped trading in October 2018.

After Andrew and Joe took over the Marland golf course at Springfield Park in Rochdale and saved them from a similar fate, they considered Heaton Park the next logical step.

Andrew, who has over 20 years of golf experience, said: “We felt we could really improve and keep the facilities at Heaton Park open.

“Me and Joe grew up two or three miles away and we played in Heaton Park as a child, so we knew everything about its history and didn’t want it to be closed.

“It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to take over a great golf course with a fantastic reputation.”

Andrew said the main goal of Heaton Park Golf is to provide people of all ages with an affordable way to play golf.

“We try to remove any obstacles that prevent people from engaging in the sport,” he added.

“Private golf clubs are usually subject to a number of dress code and tee restrictions.

“But we want to scrap it all. People can wear anything that makes them comfortable. “

Teenagers under 16 can play golf for free, while teenagers can try the sport with plastic clubs and soft balls.

There are also plans to open a café hut on Par-3 Pitch-and-Putt course to offer drinks and snacks.

Since its last closure, Heaton Park has been entertained by greenkeepers all winter while the local council has been looking for a new operator.

Coun Luthfur Rahman, Executive Member for Skills, Culture and Leisure on the Council, said: “I would like to warmly welcome Mr. Terry and Mr. Jackson to Heaton Park Golf and I am delighted that they will bring their expertise to Heaton Park. Ensure that the golf course continues to be made accessible to as many people as possible.

“They share our goals for a family-friendly, inviting facility that will be a sustainable part of the park for generations.”

