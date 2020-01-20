advertisement

The week of the Senior Bowl is on its way and since the Detroit Lions managed to end up with the third worst record in the NFL, they have been selected to coach the North team.

This is a week in which many seniors from all over the country get a golden opportunity to show NFL coaches and GMs that they have what it takes to play at the next level

That said, I thought this would be the perfect time to publish my first Detroit Lions

“Perfect” sham design of the season.

Now, unlike some people, I don’t claim to be an expert. Instead, I am just a big fan who happens to believe that I know what the biggest needs of the lions are and what available prospects can meet those needs.

*Remember, this is NOT what I think Lions GM WILL do Bob Quinn in the coming version, it’s what I think he MUST do. These choices are also based on the current needs of the lions. They are bound to change depending on what the lions do in a free office. I really believe that the Lions will tackle their attack line and back-up QB position through a free agency.

That said, here’s my final comment about how I think the design of the “perfect” Detroit Lions would look like. I used The Draft Network “Mock Draft Machine” to keep me honest!

Round 1 – Jeffrey Okudah (CB) State of Ohio

Jeff Okudah becomes a star on the NFL level – there is no coverage he cannot play, no role he cannot play in the secondary. Okudah combines prototypical size with confidence in its technique and dynamic movement skills and should be an NFL-level lockdown cornerback in just about every system. This is a top of the 1st-round caliber player that will excel in man or zone and can be used to mirror and erase the best recipient of the opponent in the NFL. A future Pro Bowl / All-Pro player. -Via The Draft Network

Round 2 – Julian Okwara (EDGE) Notre Dame

Julian Okwara projects as a potential starter as a hasty linebacker at the NFL level. Okwara’s functional athletics and cracking can be a powerful weapon in an attack where he can serve as the free rusher and attack in 1 on 1 situations. Okwara’s lack of power components can limit its effectiveness if extra attention is focused on its way in pass protection, but its pure speed components from broad alignments will build up pressure. -Via The Draft Network

Round 3 – Devin Duvernay (WR) Texas

Ladies and gentlemen, we introduce you, Devin Duvernay.

Duvernay is a broad receiver that I absolutely LOVE and I expect that he will emerge as a solid concept choice while going through his Senior Bowl exercises.

It is a wide receiver that has groundbreaking speed and can stretch the field. Moreover, it delivers excellent YAC yardage.

If the Lions Duvernay can hook in the third round, Lions fans must be extremely happy.

Round 4 – Josh Uche (EDGE) Michigan

Wicked quickly and flexibly outside of Rusher with the potential of a top riser in this upcoming design class. Situational rusher in 2018, who played a major role in 2019 as a piece with versatility in terms of the holes from which he won. Effective from a two-point attitude, either as a Wide-9 outside rusher or interior shooter. Show that he can turn his hips on top of the bow and has a strong first step to immediately challenge the tackle depth. Contains a wipe with two hands to keep the outer shoulder free and to give a soft edge to the quarterback. Bending along the edge is sometimes stupidly stupid – ankles are ball joints and knees work at tight angles. Has the length and strength to end up at bad angles, turning pressures into pockets. Indoor counters present with an off-speed pitch when over-set is tackled – has the speed to shoot into the B opening as desired. Speed-to-power rush comes along nicely and is a new addition to the 2019 film. – Via The Draft Network

Round 5 – Shaquille Quarterman (ILB) Miami

Shaq Quarterman is old school! This is a violent batter in the middle who thrives in run defending and flashing like a forward linebacker who imposes his will on the opposition. Great finisher as a tackler and a huge pop in his pads. His contributions to pass coverage will be minimal due to his lack of reach, but teams that need some * THUD * in run support would be wise to scoop him up. Savvy to mask his physical limitations, but basically he’s in trouble early. -Via The Draft Network

Round 6 – Michael Onwenu (IOL) Michigan

Pros: Incredible athlete for his size, because he is built like a rock at 6’3 and 350 pounds. Multi-year starter who starts his senior season. Even with his height, he is able to achieve defensive lineman with impressive side mobility. When he can get into the defensive lineman’s pads, he dominates the attack point. With a draw, Onwenu can register defensive ends and create a soft lead. Easily has the required force in his lower half for the next level, and that strength is shown in his pass sets and anchor. Plays with a natural leverage effect due to its build, but also has a nice flexibility for its size.

Cons: Seems to have shorter arms, which may limit the amount of time he is able to get under the opponent’s pads. Although he is able to attack to the next level, he lacks strength in his commitments. More athletic linebackers do well to avoid him in space if Onwenu is unable to square them. -Via The Draft Network

Round 6 – Justin Herron (OT) Wake Forest

Benefits – Herron has the length needed to win outside in the NFL and he uses it effectively to extend his opponent’s path to the quarterback. He hits with reasonably consistent timing and does well to get his hands in pass protection. He demonstrates the ability to frame pass rushers initially and did not allow a bag in 2017. He is able to bend his back and drop his anchor to absorb force. Herron has positive moments in space, connected with moving targets and arriving on time. Length and mobility are attractive here.

Cons – As a run blocker, Herron has modest power at the point of attack, but his inability to consistently fit into his hands and accelerate his feet makes it difficult to create room in the run game. In general, his body control is below average due to a narrow base and folds at the waste. More of a positional blocker that can be restrictive with schedule adjustments. Missed throughout 2018 with a torn ACL. -Via The Draft Network

