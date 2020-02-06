Kelly Apter

February 6, 2020

Flutist Jane Mitchell tells us more about this fun interactive introduction to a live orchestra with Peppa and her family

What is Peppa Pig: my first concert?

It’s a simple idea – Peppa goes to an orchestra concert and experiences it as a spectator. Her parents and George are also involved, so there are many participations.

Sounds funny – how can children participate in the audience?

We do a lot of things with the children during the concert that harmonize music and movement. B. Marching, tapping and copying a guide. So you really experience the music with your body instead of just sitting still and listening. For example, I inserted a piece of Beethoven’s 6th that describes a storm and the sun coming out, and the children make raindrop sounds and lightning gestures.

Just like Peppa, many children will attend a concert for the first time – can they learn about the instruments?

Yes, we tried to make sure that every instrument was presented during the concert. And we have moments when players stand out from behind their music stands and interact with Peppa’s family so that the children see individuals rather than a large, intimidating crowd. It’s a pretty small orchestra, but it has a wide range of instruments.

Unlike Peppa, you have a lot of experience with children’s concerts – how did you help shape it?

I was really involved – the whole team was so open to someone talking to them about music. The first thing I suggested was to hire an arranger named Iain Farrington who is just fantastic. He can weave a Peppa Pig song with something from Beethoven, which is surprisingly effective.

How familiar were you with Peppa and her family before you came to production?

I have small children, so the television program runs a lot at home. I think the production team was surprised that someone who came from classical music knew so much about the world of Peppa Pig!

Do you hope that Peppa Pig: My First Concert not only offers great times for families, but also opens up classical music to a new audience?

Orchestras are sometimes considered inaccessible, so I am in favor of anything that can be done to break down barriers, especially for younger audiences. And having Muddy Puddles alongside Mozart is a great way to do this!

Peppa Pig’s audience is mostly under 5 years old, so the experience of ‘Wow’ is really important. If you can reach children through a character they know and love and that excites them, this is a golden opportunity.

Peppa Pig: My first concert, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Sun 9 & Mon 10 Feb, and tours.