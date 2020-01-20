advertisement

Pep Guardiola has supported John Stones in the midst of new criticism of the form of the Manchester City defender.

The central defender of England had to face a difficult game, as the champions held a 2-2 draw on Saturday in Crystal Premier in the Premier League.

The spotlight has been on Stones this season after Vincent Kompany’s departure and the long-term injury that Aymeric Laporte has sustained, and his fortunes have been mixed.

Guardiola said about the criticism: “It is unfair, yes. We are here (for him), I am there. There are ups and downs in your career, so you have to be strong. We know his quality.”

Stones, whose role in both Palace goals was questioned, is a doubt for Tuesday’s trip to Sheffield United with a leg injury.

“I need to talk to the doctors,” Guardiola said when asked about his availability. He added that Benjamin Mendy could also miss because of muscle fatigue.

The Palace result allowed the runaway leaders in Liverpool to extend their lead at the top to 16 points.

It has been a hugely disappointing title defense from City, which has long admitted defeat to Merseysiders .ep Guardiola and Manchester City will shift their focus to the cup tournaments (Martin Rickett / PA)

The shortcomings of the city have burdened Guardiola during the campaign and he is not resting while trying to put things right.

The former boss of Barcelona said: “I live almost 24 hours a day thinking about what we do and what we can do better.

“The games are good, we don’t give in much, but the opponents score goals from a few chances. That is difficult to solve, but we must improve in this area.

“We have scored more goals than Liverpool, so our path is good and we admit only a few. I have no statistics, but I don’t think there are many teams that give fewer chances.

“But even with that we give goals that penalize us and we see drop points. When that happens, it’s hard to fight against Liverpool, or in knockout matches, and we need to improve in this area. “

The goals for City are now the Champions League and the national cups, while striving for second place in the Premier League would also maintain shape.

Guardiola said: “(The goal is) to finish second, to improve every day for the knockout games in the other three competitions that we play.

“There must always be something in us to move forward and improve. You cannot play good games in the knockout competitions if you do not run well in the Premier League.

“It is not a day that you are good than bad. You have to keep the standards as high as possible.”

Guardiola also feels that he could learn something from the Blades, who are seventh in the table and impressed by this term.

He said, “I’m incredibly impressed. If people say you can improve watching other games and other teams and other managers, then this is the one.

“I have never seen a few movements that they make. There is a reason why they are in the position that they are in. “

